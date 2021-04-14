Athletic competitions were abundant throughout the county to begin the week.
Conway
The Wampus Cats softball team fell to Bryant 8-7, while both boys and girls soccer teams beat Bryant with the boys winning 2-1 and the girls winning 1-0.
All three sports, along with baseball, travel Friday to Little Rock Southwest.
Greenbrier/VIlonia
The Greenbrier baseball team notched a pair of wins Tuesday over Vilonia with Greenbrier winning game one 1-0, while taking game two 3-2.
The Vilonia softball team took game one of a doubleheader 7-2, while Greenbrier took game two with a walk off home run to win 6-4.
Both Greenbrier softball and baseball plays a pair of nonconference games before traveling April 20 to Alma.
Vilonia softball and baseball also play nonconference games before jumping back into conference play April 20 against Van Buren.
Vilonia boys and girls soccer fell Tuesday to Russellville with the boys falling 4-0, while the girls fell 7-0.
Both teams host Alma on Friday.
Mayflower
The Mayflower baseball team beat Two Rivers 16-1 Tuesday and will play at Atkins on Friday.
The softball team also beat Two Rivers 13-0 and will play at Valley Springs on Friday.
Conway Christian
The Conway Christian softball team fell 12-2 at Hector onTuesday, while the boys soccer team lost 7-1 Monday to Cave City.
Softball host Quitman Friday, while boys soccer plays Thursday at St. Joseph.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph baseball fell 6-5 to Bigelow on Tuesday, while softball also fell 9-2.
Boys soccer beat Crowley’s Ridge Academy 4-3, while the girls lost 5-4 to Mountain View.
Baseball and softball plays at Hector on Friday, while boys soccer plays Conway Christian on Thursday.
Quitman
Quitman baseball fell 10-0 at South Side on Tuesday — one day after beating Conway Christian 15-0.
Quitman softball beat South Side 15-1 on Tuesday.
Baseball next plays Atkins at home Thursday, while softball plays at Conway Christian on Thursday.
Guy-Perkins
Guy-Perkins baseball fell at Sacred Heart on Monday 4-3, while softball also fell 2-1.
Both baseball and softball travel Thursday to Mt. Vernon-Enola.
Mt. Vernon-Enola
The Mt. Vernon-Enola baseball team fell 13-7 at West Side on Tuesday, while the softball team beat Sacred Heart 10-5 on Tuesday.
Both teams host Guy-Perkins on Thursday.
