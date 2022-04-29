Steve Runge has resigned as head men's golf coach at the University of Central Arkansas, according to UCA’s director of athletics Brad Teague.
Runge took over the program in August of 2014 after a three-year stint as head coach at Clayton State in Morrow, Georgia.
During his eight-year run at UCA, Runge coached numerous all-conference and all-academic student-athletes, including the Southland Conference Player of the Year three times (Pep Angles, Louis Tomlinson, Lewis George).
"We thank coach Runge for his years of service to the University of Central Arkansas and wish him well as he moves on to new endeavors,” Teague said.
Runge, a California native, played collegiately at Ohio State University where the Buckeyes won the 1990 Big Ten Championship.
He then played professionally for 15 years on various tours, including the Nationwide (now Korn Ferry) Tour where he recorded three victories.
Runge also qualified for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open.
"It has been a great privilege to coach this program over the years,” Runge said. "I want to thank Dr. Teague for the opportunity and the entire athletic staff for being a pleasure to work with. I will be stepping down on June 30 and looking forward to a new opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.