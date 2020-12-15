RUSSELLVILLE — Russellville junior guard Donyae May hit just one shot in the fourth quarter but it was the biggest one.
With just 5.7 seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 43-43, May dribbled the length of the court, pulled up just inside the 3-point arc on the right side of the key and drained the 19-footer as the final horn sounded to life the Cyclones to a 45-43 victory over the Conway Wampus Cats on Friday inside Cyclone Arena.
And it was a good thing for the Cyclones (4-2) that the game did not go into overtime because the Wampus Cats (1-3) had built some momentum over the course of the fourth quarter.
When Savion Brock scored with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, he put Russellville up 47-39, equaling the Cyclones' largest lead of the night.
Jacoby Easley opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and Troy Wiseman followed with a steal and layup to got Conway within 37-34.
With 4:42 left in the game, Wiseman canned a 3-pointer to knot the score up at 37-37.
The Cyclones ended a scoreless streak of nearly five minutes when Trey Allen hit a layup with 3:20 left for a 39-37 lead.
Fifteen seconds later, O'Marrion Canady hit two free throws for Conway and the score was tied again, 39-39.
Brock converted 1 of 2 free throws with 2:43 remaining to give the Cyclones a 40-39 edge and it was over a minute later before either team could score when Allen drained a 3-pointer with 1:28 to play for a 43-39 Cyclone advantage.
Paul Harris made two free throws with 1:10 left to cut the gap to 43-41.
The two teams traded turnovers then Russellville turned the ball over again with 29 seconds left.
After a Conway timeout, Harris converted a layup with seven seconds left to knot the score at 43-43 and Russellville then called timeout to set up the final play.
Russellville led for most of the contest. The score was tied three times in the opening stanza before the Cyclones scored the final four points for a 16-12 edge at the first break.
Russellville started the second quarter by making 4 of 6 free throws and building a 20-12 advantage.
It was 25-17 when Conway scored four straight to cut the gap to four before Russellville led 27-21 at intermission.
In the third, Conway cut the lead to four a couple of times before Marccus Jackson put the Cyclones up by seven, 35-28, with a 3-pointer.
May finished with 14 points to lead Russellville. Allen tallied 11, Jackson finished with eight and Grayson Sims added six.
Canady scored 13 points and Canady had 11 to lead Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.