RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Cyclones once again built a huge lead in the third quarter on the Vilonia Eagles but this time they did not let it slip away.
In avenging last week's 78-72 loss at Vilonia, the Cyclones took an 18-point advantage into the final stanza Tuesday night, but this time the Eagles could not get any closer than nine points as Russellville notched a 64-54 victory in 5A-West Conference play at Cyclone Arena.
Russellville (14-6 overall) improved to 8-1 in the conference and has a two-game lead over Vilonia (13-5, 6-3) with five left to play.
"Last week's loss left a bad taste in our mouths," Russellville coach Kyle Pennington said. "We weren't going to move on until we played these guys again. My team was not ready to play Saturday against Jonesboro (a 71-28 loss) and I'm not going to hide from that, and that's because we wanted this one tonight. I'm just really proud of our team right now."
In last week's game, senior Donyae May scored 30 points because he had to, making up for a couple of Cyclones that had fouled out. On Tuesday, May bettered that with a career-high 37 points as the Eagles did not have a clue on how to stop him.
"I know Donyae scored a ton but there was lots of spread outscoring," Pennington said. "That's the thing about this team, anybody can do that. Trey Allen can score 30. Grayson Sims can score in the 20s. We've got all kinds of guys here that can make these shots"
From the very start, it looked like it was going to be May's night as he drained two quick 3-pointers for a 6-0 start for the Cyclones. After Gram Middleton hit a 3-pointer to get the Eagles on the board, the Cyclones came right back with a 7-0 run to take a 13-3 lead on a jumper by May. Two buckets by Harrison Janski cut the gap to 16-11 before Russellville scored the final five points of the first quarter for a 21-11 lead.
The Eagles cut the gap to 21-15 and 24-20 in the second but each time the Cyclones responded, even regaining their double-digit lead on a dunk by Sayvion Brock before taking a 32-24 lead into halftime.
The Cyclones started the second half on fire, getting a couple of 3-pointers from Sims and May plus a layup by May to build a 40-24 advantage with 6:34 left in the third quarter. Jones White hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles but then the Cyclones scored the next four to go up 44-27. Russellville had three chances to go up 19 or 20 points before the Eagles scored the next four and got within 44-31,. But the Cyclones scored the final five points of the third, ending it with a Sims 3-pointer and a 49-31 lead.
Last week's fourth-quarter collapse began to creep back into the minds of the Cyclones when the Eagles opened the final stanza with a 6-0 run, getting within 49-37. Allen then scored to end the Vilonia run.
The Eagles made another run midway through the fourth, closing the gap to 54-45 after Kannon Bartlett scored twice, the second bucket coming with 3:00 left in the contest. But then on the other end, Brock got open again down low and slammed home his second dunk of the night to make it 56-45 with 2:40 left to play. The Cyclones made six free throws in the final 1:22 to salt the game away.
To go with May's 37 points, Caleb Carter scored eight, Allen had seven and Sims added six.
Barlett finished with 15 points, scoring 11 of those in the fourth quarter. Janski and Jarkell Lovelace each scored nine.
Girls
Lady Eagles 57,
Lady Cyclones 54
Laney Mears hit four 3-pointers for Vilonia in the senior girls but her fourth one was the most important.
After the Lady Cyclones tied the score for the third time at 54-54, Mearns knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 58 seconds left, which turned out to be the winning basket.
Last week, the Lady Eagles (18-2, 8-1) defeated the Lady Cyclones (11-8, 5-3) 65-41 and it looked like Tuesday's game was going to follow that pattern. The Lady Eagles used their vicious full-court pressure defense to open the contest with a 14-2 lead with the only Russellville points coming off two free throws. Pe'Lar Handie got the first field goal for the Lady Cyclones at the 2:29 mark and Gracie Campbell's jumper cut the lead to 15-8 by the first break.
However, Campbell was just warming up.
Rayne Thone's jumper to open the second quarter pulled Russellville within 15-10. But Mackenzie Floyd answered with a 3-pointer and a few moments later, Brandie Rottman hit two free throws to put the Lady Eagles up 23-12. Campbell answered with a 3-pointer which started a huge rally for the Lady Cyclones.
Campbell followed up with a layup and then Thone hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 23-20. Vilonia went up 29-23 when Campbell hit consecutive 3-pointers that closed the gap to 31-29 as she finished the first half with 17 points, 13 coming in the second quarter.
It was 33-29 at intermission and the two teams traded baskets to start the second half until Taleigha Ealy converted a 3-point play and Thone had a steal and layup to knot the score up at 38-38, the first tie since 2-2. Mears answered with a 3-pointer for a 41-38 but the Vilonia lead was short-lived as Russellville scored the final five points of the third, taking its first lead of the night, 43-41, on a 3-pointer by Brenna Burk.
The Lady Cyclones then stretched their lead to 47-41 on yet another 3-pointer by Campbell with 6:50 left to play. Russellville led 49-44 when Vilonia began to chip away at its deficit, going on an 8-0 run. A layup by Floyd regained the lead for the Lady Eagles at 50-49 then two free throws by Lauren Patterson made it 52-49 with 4:19 remaining. Patterson was fouled by Campbell which was her fifth of the night.
Neither team scored until Thone made it 52-51 with 1:58 left. Patterson answered with two free throws for Vilonia then Jaidyn Koerdt hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left to play to tie the score one last time at 54-54. The Lady Eagles missed on their next field goal attempt but got the ball back on a jump ball. Within seconds after inbounding the ball, Mears found a small opening to knock down her fourth 3-pointer for a 57-54 lead.
The Lady Cyclones missed a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left. Patterson nabbed the rebound and was fouled, but she missed both free throws to leave the window open for the Lady Cyclones. After a timeout, Vilonia's defense would not let Koerdt get the final shot, who then had to pass the ball off in the waning seconds and a long 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.
Patterson led Vilonia with 17 points, Mears finished with 14 and Floyd added 10.
Campbell led all scorers with 20 points while Thone netted nine and Koerdt added eight.
