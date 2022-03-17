RV/NR Hendrix defeated Ozarks, 10-3, on Wednesday at Warrior Baseball Field. The Warriors, who have won three-consecutive games overall, improved to 3-0 this season against the Eagles.
Hendrix (17-2) improved to 13-1 at home this season after the first meeting between the teams at Warrior Baseball Field.
Adam Bland, Tyler Webb, Juan Pablo Leon, Rail Gilliam, Jacob Carpentier, Jake Burton, Kyle Kirk and Joseph Watts each had a hit in the win. Kirk and Watts each had a triple.
Watts drove in three. Owen Shaw plated two and scored as many times. Zach Marriott and Tyler Beard also scored twice.
Beard drew four of his team's 14 walks, the second-consecutive meeting the Warriors induced that many free passes. Marriott recorded three, while Shaw and Drake Job each had two.
Teddy Olander (2-0) picked up the win on the mound on Hendrix's staff day after tossing a one-hitter with three strikeouts in the first two innings.
Kyle Wellman pitched two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Miles Schluterman threw three innings, giving up three hits to go along with two strikeouts and as many walks.
Jackson Corrigan pitched the ninth inning and retired the side in order while fanning two.
Rennie Arjona and Trey Vance each batted 2 for 5 for Ozarks (4-11). Arjona had a double.
Easton Rose (0-2) started the game but took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits with five walks and two wild pitches.
Zackary Brizendine allowed three earned runs on no hits with a strikeout, five walks and a wild pitch in one inning out of the bullpen.
Raynier Ferrer gave up three earned runs on as many hits with two walks and a wild pitch in two innings.
The Warriors resume Southern Athletic Association play with a three-game series March 19-20 at Sewanee. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is noon.
