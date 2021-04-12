Unranked/No. 25 Hendrix split a four-game series with Millsaps after dropping a doubleheader Sunday at Twenty Field.
The Majors won game one 5-1 and the second contest 10-5.
Hendrix and Centre conclude the regular season April 17-18 with a four-game series at Warrior Baseball Field.
First pitch in Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. Sunday's first game starts at noon.
In order for the Warriors to clinch the No. 4-seed in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament, the Orange and Black must sweep the Colonels and have Millsaps lose two of four at unranked/receiving votes Rhodes during the same two-day span.
Hendrix has won two in a row and five of the last six in Conway against Centre since 2014, while the Majors are just 2-7 at Stauffer Field in the same timeframe.
Softball
Hendrix dropped Sunday's doubleheader to No. 13 Berry at Warrior Softball Field.
The Vikings won the first game, a Southern Athletic Association (SAA) affair, 14-2 and the second, a non-conference tilt, 10-1, each in five innings.
Berry (19-6, 8-4 SAA) has won nine of its last 10 contests overall.
Hendrix and Rhodes conclude the regular season April 17-18 with a four-game series at Warrior Softball Field. First pitch in each doubleheader is set for noon.
In order for the Warriors to clinch the No. 4-seed in the SAA Tournament, Hendrix must win the first three games of its series against the Lynx and have Centre lose two of its first three in a series at Berry during the same two-day span.
Men’s Tennis
Hendrix concluded its season with a 9-0 loss to Birmingham-Southern on Sunday at Warrior Tennis Courts.
In No. 5 singles, Micah Moore of Hendrix (0-14) won the second set 6-4 before falling in the third 10-3.
Connor Brooks won two games in the first set in No. 4 singles. Eric Meyne won a game in the second set in No. 2 doubles. Morgan Oglesbee captured a game in the first set in No. 3 singles.
Birmingham-Southern (11-8) won five singles matches in straight sets.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix concluded its season with a 9-0 loss to Birmingham-Southern on Sunday inside Hatcher Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.