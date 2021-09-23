When No. 24/25 Central Arkansas welcomes No. 1 Sam Houston on Saturday, Bearkats coach K.C. Keeler knows what his reigning FCS national championship team is in for.
“They’re (UCA) wounded right now,” he said. “They lost two games. They played an FBS, who is a very good football program, and then they played a hot FCS team on the road. That 0-2 start was a little misleading, but sometimes when you’re backed into a corner, you’re forced to play your best football. I thought they came out and played very well last weekend.
“We’re playing a great opponent. They have a bunch of Texas kids that makes this even more of a rivalry. They play very well at home. It’s a chance for us to go on the road and see how good we are.”
Keeler’s team went 10-0 in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the fall season for many schools throughout the country, and went on to win the FCS National Championship after beating the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked schools at the FCS level in back-to-back weeks.
This year, his Bearkats see a similar roster to the spring season, and Keeler expects big things out of the fall schedule as well.
“I think we have a really good football team, especially when you get them all back, which is sort of unusual,” he said. “The chemistry has come together real quickly. I think we handled it right in terms of the workload we’ve asked them to take on and try to keep them fresh. I think we have two really good football teams playing late Saturday afternoon and we’re really excited about it.”
There is no shortage of history between Sam Houston and Central Arkansas as the teams have evenly split 14 games with the Bears winning the last game between the two schools 29-25 after coming back from a 22-7 deficit late in the third quarter.
UCA is 5-2 at home against Sam Houston across their 14 meetings, so the stakes are that much higher for Keeler’s Bearkats.
“Every game is important,” he said. “There are certain games you know are going to be pretty critical going into the season, and playing Central Arkansas on the road is definitely one of those games, and our kids know that. They are really good. I love their defense. They are physical up front and the skill guys they have outside are like our kids. It’s like we’re playing against our own players. They have great skill kids. It’s a big ballgame. It’s going to be a great environment. They bring a big crowd and we’re excited.”
Since 2006, UCA and SHSU have shared ties in the Southland Conference until earlier this year when both schools announced their departure from the SLC with UCA headed to the ASUN Conference and SHSU headed to the WAC.
However, because of playoff bids, the ASUN and WAC have partnered up to created a one-year conference called the Automatic Qualifier 7 or the ASUN-WAC Challenge where the four Texas schools that departed the Southland Conference, along with UCA and two departing Ohio Valley Conference schools to join for one season of conference play.
This Saturday’s contest between former Southland heavyweights kicks off that conference season for both teams.
With playing on the road against a “wounded,” but “dangerous” Central Arkansas team, Keeler said his Bearkats have to play turnoverless football.
“I told our players today that if we play clean, we’re going to win,” he said. “This is a really good football team. You can’t turn the ball over or make mental mistakes. We play clean, we’re going to win. That’s the mindset I want this team to have. What we do is push ourselves to watch extra video and push ourselves to get those extra reps in a ballgame. There’s no do overs. If we get beat by Central Arkansas, we don’t get to have another chance. We really stress the mental aspect of the game. No one gives you a championship. We went and earned it and we need to go out and earn it this year. That’s kind of my mindset. We’re going to be a really tough out if we play clean.”
Keeler also knows UCA will have a strong crowd on hand for this game as the school did for last Saturday’s crowd of 11,527 for its game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“This team has been tested before, but I think this is really what we need right now,” he said. “We need to get tested on the road. Our schedule last year was very favorable. We had most of the tougher teams at home, but Central Arkansas has a different atmosphere. Their fans really get into it and they bring in great numbers. It’s definitely a home-field advantage. I think it’s the perfect time to play this game and our kids know that.”
The Bears and Bearkats kick off on “The Stripes” at Estes Stadium at 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, 94.1 FM and ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.