Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Logan Sanders as the November First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Logan attends 10th grade at Conway High School, and is the daughter of David and Grace Sanders.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Logan recently started and has done great learning the core values,” Taylor said. “Logan has done a great job improving her target awareness skills through chipping and pitching activities.”
Logan recently joined the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program has been learning about the golf of golf and the coaches,” Logan said. “I love how the CSI coaches encourage us to persist through difficult swings and hits. My favorite core value is perseverance because with it you can succeed in just about anything.”
Logan’s parents have seen positive changes since their daughter started the program.
“Logan definitely has more confidence on the golf course which carries over to every other area in her life,” Grace said. “We love how the CSI First Tee teaches the core values through the game of golf; however, the best part for Logan is she’s having a great time.”
Logan is currently at the PLAYer level where she is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) as well as Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is proud to offer free after school programming that meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center.
After school programming will be limited to ten participants per session.
Participants can register for programming and find out more our Community Service, Inc., by going to our website csiyouth.com/the-first-tee/
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 62 years of service to youth and families.
They provide quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay.
To find out more about CSI go online at csiyouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.