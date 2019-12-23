Santiago Arredondo named January First Tee Character of the Month

Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Santiago Arredondo as the January First Tee Character Development program participant of the month.
Santiago attends fourth grade at Ambassador Baptist Academy and is the son of Cesar and Yessica Arredondo.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Santiago has made great progress in learning the core values and life skills,” Taylor said. “I have also seen Santiago work hard on developing and improving his setup through full swing golf activities.”
Santiago has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite core value is honesty because it is very important as well as its part of being respectful to others,” Santiago said. “My favorite part of the program is learning a new core value or golf skill every time. I have fun while enjoying playing the game of golf.”
Santiago’s parents have seen positive changes since their son started the program.
“We have seen Santiago have more focus and awareness while interacting with others,” Yessica said. “Santiago also shows responsibility at home as he always keeps track of the days of the week to make sure he’s ready for golf.”
Santiago is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning about the First Tee Nine Core Values (Respect, Courtesy, Responsibility, Honesty, Sportsmanship, Confidence, Judgment, Perseverance and Integrity) and Essential Life Skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development program is now enrolling for winter programming.
Winter programming will begin Jan. 15, 2020 through March 18, 2020.
The program meets every Wednesday from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jim Stone Elementary School gym.
If one would like to register their child age 7-12 for weekly classes, find CSI at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
Community Service is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) youth and family services organization.
Its mission is to be a leader in providing quality services to youth and their families that will empower them to attain success in their homes, schools, careers and communities.
To find out more about CSI programs find it online at csiyouth.com.
