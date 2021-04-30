HOT SPRINGS – Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen has more than one-third of this year's nominees (11 of 32) to the $300,000 Oaklawn Stakes. He figures to have an even bigger presence when the gates open.
A field of seven, including three for Oaklawn’s perennial leading trainer, is entered in Saturday’s Oaklawn Stakes for 3 year olds at 1 1/8 miles. The closing-day feature of the weather-shortened 51-day meeting goes as the 11th of 12 races, with probable post time 6:18 p.m. (Central). First post Saturday is 12:05 p.m. The infield will be open, weather permitting.
Oaklawn Stakes entrants from the rail out: Scarred, David Cabrera to ride, 121 pounds, 5-2 on the morning line; Causeway Jones, Rocco Bowen, 118, 9-2; Convention, Cristian Torres, 118, 5-1; Fulsome, Martin Garcia, 118, 3-1; Warrant, Fernando De La Cruz, 118, 4-1; Game Day Play, Ramon Vazquez, 124, 12-1; and Unanimously, Francisco Arrieta, 118, 9-2.
The Oaklawn Stakes winner receives automatic entry into the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, May 15 at Pimlico. Asmussen, who won the inaugural Oaklawn Stakes (then known as the Oaklawn Invitational) in 2019 with Laughing Fox, is represented by Scarred, Convention and Unanimously. Laughing Fox finished fifth in the Preakness.
Scarred will be making his stakes debut after clearing his first allowance condition at one mile March 25 at Oaklawn.
Convention is also exiting a first-level allowance victory, that coming March 31 at Sam Houston. Unanimously, who will add blinkers, finished third in the $100,000 Crescent City Derby March 20 at Fair Grounds in his last start. Unanimously’s victories have come at a mile and a mile and 70 yards.
The speedy Causeway Jones, in his two-turn debut, finished second, beaten 1 ¼ lengths by Scarred, last month for Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, who co-owns the chestnut son of Creative Cause.
Warrant will be scratched, trainer Brad Cox said, but the 2020 Eclipse Award-winning conditioner is still scheduled to be represented by Fulsome, who won an off-the-turf entry-level allowance (his first race on dirt) at 1 1/16 miles April 10 at Keeneland in his last start. Fulsome, a son of super sire Into Mischief, earned a 90 Beyer Speed Figure, highest of any Oaklawn Stakes entrant, for his 3 ½-length victory.
“It’s a good spot for him,” Cox said. “It’s a little quick back, but he ran a very good race at Keeneland. It was a career-best number for him. Hopefully, he can move forward off that effort.”
Game Day Play was supplemented to the Oaklawn Stakes after being claimed for $75,000 out of his last start, April 10 at Oaklawn, by trainer Robertino Diodoro.
Last year’s Oaklawn Stakes winner, Mr. Big News, finished third in the rescheduled Kentucky Derby (COVID-19) for trainer Bret Calhoun.
