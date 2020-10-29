NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced its player of the week awards on Wednesday.
Zach Schawl picked up defensive player of the week honors, while Soren Jensen collected his second offensive player of the week accolade as he was named co-player of the week.
Schawl recorded his first career shutout against Georgia State in a 2-0 win.
He stopped the Panthers' only shot on goal in the first half. It was the Bears' first clean sheet of the season.
Jensen recorded the first goal against Georgia State, which turned out to be the game winner in the UCA 2-0 win.
He moved into a tie for second in the Sun Belt with four goals on the season.
The Bears return to the pitch Oct. 31 for a conference matchup against Georgia Southern.
The match is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff from the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex.
"Soren continues to prove he is a top player in the conference,” UCA coach Ross Duncan said. “His offensive production is outpacing what he has given us in the past and causes a lot of problems for our opponents. Zach has really taken advantage of his opportunities in goal for us. We knew the potential he was bringing in, but doing it in a match is a different story. He stepped into the environment and looked completely at home. We are very happy to have him.”
