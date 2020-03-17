The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) announced Monday that all spring sport senior student-athletes have been named SAA Player of the Week honorees.
Each senior has contributed athletically and academically to the betterment of the SAA and to Hendrix College.
A school record 31 student-athletes have received the award this week. The SAA Players of the Week include: from baseball - Sean Dehne, Ford Sherrington, Joshua Rollins, Evan Ingram, Hayden Seay, Colin Brown and Evan Orren; from men’s lacrosse - Brendan Rolland, Patrick Adamo, Elias Ramos, Ben Tourville and Brett Adamo; from men’s tennis - Nikhil Nair and Parker Work; from softball - Olivia Reames, Aubrey Brink, Taylor Oglesby and Jordan Mallard; from women’s golf - Stephanie Leake and Peyton Penny; from women’s lacrosse - Sophie Mazzaro, Ashley Ybarra, Hannah Burroughs, Hagan Griffith, Amber Turner, Calah Justice and Nadine Matena; from women’s tennis - Sara Hoopchuk and Rebecca Sherman; and from women’s track and field - Bailey Brya and Kiersten Huitt.
