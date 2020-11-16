The Central Arkansas Men's soccer team tied,1-1 (4-2), but Georgia State advanced on penalties in the semi-final of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Bears started out the match perfectly, scoring in the seventh minute when Soren Jensen whipped in a cross which met the head of Alberto Suarez.
The Bears continued to dominate the match, but were unable to double their lead.
Georgia State would test the defense but created very little chances.
As the second half rolled around, the match began to heat up, with more and more fouls coming as time went on, but the Bears held their lead.
The Panthers scored the equalizer in the 87th minute and brought the match to 1-1. Both sets of players began to get tired as the match headed into extra time.
Extra time saw more tired legs and nearly no chances by either side.
As penalties came around, tension had risen to a whole new level. Both sides scored on their first and second kick-takers.
The Panthers would score their third before the Bears hit the post to give Georgia State the advantage.
Georgia State converted their fourth and the Bears would have their shot saved to see-out the penalty shootout win for the Panthers.
The Bears fall season is now finished, but will be back in the spring with friendlies
CBC Women’s Basketball
Playing on the road for the second time this season, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Saints of Randall University on Saturday at the Randall Activities Center.
CBC (3-0) used a dominant third quarter, where they outscored the Saints (1-3) 18-0 to cruise to a 74-36 win.
Holly Allen led the way in both points and rebounds, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight boards, while Izzy Arnold led with four assists.
Allen also had two assists to tie Britney Nealy's program record of 212 for her career.
The Lady Mustangs shot 40% from the field and 46% in the second half, holding Randall to 21% for the game and just 13% (4-30) in the second half while dominating on the glass 47-31.
Randall made two free throws to take the lead before any time ran off the clock.
Alexis Augustus tied the game at the free-throw line eight seconds in. Allen canned a three with 8:59 left in the first to make it 5-2 before the Saints responded with a three of their own to tie the score at 5-5.
A layup by Macey Decker with 8:12 left in the first quarter gave CBC a 7-5 lead and they would never trail or be tied again, racing out to a 36-26 lead at halftime.
In the pivotal third quarter, CBC held Randall without a field goal or made free throw, increasing their lead to 54-26 after three.
Randall went over 11 minutes without a second half field goal, as a suffocating Lady Mustang defense was able to force 23 turnovers.
Next up for CBC is a home game on Tuesday night against Bacone. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
CBC Wrestling
Competing in the eastern time zone for the second straight weekend, Central Baptist College wrestling was on the mat Saturday at the Life University Open.
CBC finished in 13th place overall, scoring 10.5 points in the match.
Individually, the Mustangs were led by Alejandro Mas at 149 pounds.
Mas went 2-2 on the day, winning his first match by a 14-5 major decision and then winning his third match by fall at the 1:28 mark.
Mas barely missed out on placing at 149. Trevor Williams also had a win, going 1-2 at 165 pounds.
Williams won his first match in a 9-7 decision before dropping his final two.
Ben Freeman, Dewayne Jennings, Jacob Pacheco, Javon Cooper, Joe Loredo and Tyrese Hicks also competed for the Mustangs.
Wrestling will be back on the mat Nov. 23 in Georgia for a tri-dual hosted by Brewton-Parker College. The match will also involve St. Andrews University.
