Austin, TEXAS – For the second time this awards season, Central Baptist College has had a student-athlete selected as an Academic All-American by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Allison Seats was named a CoSIDA Academic All-America on Monday, joining Holly Allen as 2020-21 athletes to earn that honor.
Seats, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, earned her first Academic All-America selection.
She graduated in May with a degree in kinesiology exercise science.
She was joined by ten other players from throughout the NAIA on the first-team in softball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.