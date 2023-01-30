x

Central Arkansas’ Collin Cooper goes up for a layup against Jacksonville on Saturday at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The Jacksonville Dolphins shot 64 percent from the field in the second half Saturday afternoon to pull away to a 74-64 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN play at the Farris Center.

UCA trailed by three at halftime (30-27) despite shooting just 33.3 percent overall and going 4 of 15 from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes. The Bears then briefly took a 32-31 lead on an inside basket by senior Eddy Kayouloud with 17 minutes remaining.

