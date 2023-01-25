The Conway Wampus Cats dropped their third consecutive game Tuesday night in a 62-45 loss to Jonesboro at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The game was Conway’s first in a week and dropped the Wampus Cats to 13-8 overall and 2-3 in the 6A-Central.
Conway played Jonesboro close for a half. The Wampus Cats trailed 14-11 after one quarter and 32-29 at halftime.
Conway’s Colen Thompson scored 15 points in the first half. He hit three three-pointers in the first 16 minutes to keep things close.
Jonesboro pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Conway 16-5 to lead 48-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Thompson led Conway with 21 points. He hit five three-pointers for the game.
Kanard Turner had seven. RJ Patton scored six. Trayveon Safford had five. Kayleb Moody had four. Matthew Grimes added two.
“We talked about some things at halftime,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “Jonesboro does a really good job of getting out in transition. We didn’t do a good job of guarding that. We just didn’t do a good job of containing those guards in the third quarter, just from an on-the-ball and an off-the-ball standpoint. Our defense and our awareness wasn’t there. Once they went on a 6-0 run, we just lost composure, lost some patience — some of the things we’ve been talking about all season. There’s just some things we’ve got to clean up going into the next game.”
Conway plays at Bryant on Friday night. The Hornets are 17-6 and 2-3 in league play following a 64-57 loss to North Little Rock on Tuesday night.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
