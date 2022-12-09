The Conway Wampus Cats knocked off Harrison 67-44 in the first round of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School on Thursday night.
Conway played Rogers Heritage in the semifinals Friday night after deadline.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Wampus Cats knocked off Harrison 67-44 in the first round of the Arvest Hoopfest at Rogers High School on Thursday night.
Conway played Rogers Heritage in the semifinals Friday night after deadline.
Harrison led 11-9 after one quarter. The Wampus Cats outscored Harrison 14-11 in the second quarter to lead 23-22 at halftime.
Conway outscored Harrison 17-12 in the third quarter and 23-10 in the fourth quarter to get the win and improve to 5-3 on the season. The win over Harrison was Conway’s first game in five days.
“It may have had something to do with it,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said of his team’s rough start and not having played since Saturday. “But, Harrison did a good job of playing zone. This is the first time this year to see a zone defense. Once we settled in, we got some looks. When you get to this point of the season, we’ve just got to find the things that we do and do them.
“One thing that we did do, was defend a whole lot better in the second half, which helped us out offensively, not just in transition but the half court too.”
Colen Thompson led Conway with 16 points. Kanard Turner had 12. Trayveon Safford scored 11. Ja’Mari Nelson had eight. RJ Patton and Matthew Grimes scored six each. Riley Sellers scored three. Kayleb Moody scored two.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.