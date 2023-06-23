A few weeks back, I wrote a column about the first half of the 2022-23 school year and covering events in Faulkner County. It’s time to get back to that.
Following football season, it was time for some basketball. As I wrote during the season, Faulkner County was the best in the state for girls basketball.
We had four teams reach state championship games — Conway in Class 6A, Vilonia in Class 5A and Conway Christian and Mt. Vernon-Enola is Class 2A. That’s four of a possible 12 teams playing for state titles. No other county in Arkansas was close.
We had two of the six state champions with Conway completing a dream season of winning the Class 6A state title, and Mt. Vernon-Enola edging Conway Christian in what was the rubber match between the two schools. All three games were played in the finals of tournaments with the Lady Warhawks winning in a tournament at their school in December; The Lady Eagles won the regional championship over the Lady Warhawks then Mt. Vernon-Enola beat Conway Christian in an instant classic for all the marbles.
It was definitely a fun year to watch high school basketball, in particular girls basketball, in our area.
Spring sports are always a challenge with so many different things going win with nine different schools to cover. I tried my best, using modern technology, to get as many scores and stories in the paper. It was a challenge at times, to say the least.
I did concentrate more on Conway HIgh School with baseball, softball, soccer and some track. The Conway baseball team was the defending state champions and did their best to get into the state tournament, earning a first-round bye. However, the Wampus Cats ran up against a hot team in Bentonville and never had a chance to defend the title.
The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team, however, was able to repeat as state champions behind the play of hot goalkeeper Jackson Tucker and the state’s best player, Will Childers.
The Conway soccer coaches — Matthew Page and Kevin DeStefano — were absolutely amazing to work with, as were the baseball and softball coaches and girls track coaches. But Page and DeStefano always make sure they sent me a text after each game to give me some pertinent information to run in the paper.
Page and DeStefano said they really appreciated me reaching out to them. I think it helped build up the following of our newspaper.
And with the high school all-star games this weekend, I employed a strategy to honor all the county athletes who were chosen.
A year ago at the Daily Citizen in Searcy, I did feature stories on every athlete who was selected for all-stars. This year, I did the same thing in Conway and all of Faulkner County. I figured it up Thursday night. There were 20 all-stars selected. I was able to do stories on 19 of them with some sort of photo with the feature. I’m really proud of that and hope that the readers in our county enjoyed them.
Now, it’s getting close to time to start all over again. Here’s to an eventful 2023-24 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.