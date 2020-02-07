Heading back to the road after winning their last two at home, No. 19 Central Baptist College men's basketball took on William Woods in an American Midwest Conference contest.
CBC (15-6, 12-4 AMC) went cold in the second half and lost to WWU (11-12, 7-9 AMC) 66-57.
Tedrick Wolfe posted his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Simon Okolue had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Tyrone Alston had 10 points and five assists.
The Mustangs were just plus-two on the glass (45-43), but turned the ball over 19 times while only forcing 10.
WWU raced out to a 17-5 lead before CBC began to chip away.
The Mustangs got the lead down to 21-16 before William Woods pushed the lead back out to 28-16.
The Mustangs then began an offensive onslaught, finishing the half on a 21-8 run to lead 37-36 at halftime.
The second half was a different story.
The lead never went above four until the 7:20 mark when Wolfe put CBC up 50-48.
That was the last lead of the night as William Woods finished on a 19-7 run to close out the win.
CBC shot 23% from the floor in the second half and scored just 20 points in the half.
The Mustangs step out of AMC play for the final time this season on Saturday when they host Crowley's Ridge.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Lady Mustangs start fast, but fall to William Woods
Looking to end a 10-game winning streak by their opponents, Central Baptist College women's basketball was back on the road Thursday to face the Owls of William Woods in an American Midwest Conference showdown.
CBC (13-8, 9-8 AMC) led 16-11 after one quarter, but struggled to find offense the rest of the way, falling to WWU (19-4, 13-4 AMC) 67-51.
Sierra Carrier led the way with 15 points off the bench, while Macey Decker tied her career-high with 14 and Grace Coates added 10.
The Lady Mustangs committed one fewer turnover than the Owls (17-16), but were outrebounded 44-28 in the defeat.
The Owls started quickly, scoring the first four points of the game before CBC went on a 9-0 run to lead 9-4 mid way through the first.
CBC extended the lead to as large as 16-9 before the quarter ended 16-11.
A Decker basket to start the second opened the lead to 18-11, but William Woods responded with an 8-0 run of its own to lead 19-18.
The Lady Mustangs retook the lead and stretch it to 23-19 before the Owls closed the quarter on an 11-2 run to lead 30-25 in the half.
The Lady Mustangs didn't get closer than five points the rest of the game as the Owls ran their winning streak to 11.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Saturday to Columbia, Missouri, for a contest against the Stephens College Stars.
Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
