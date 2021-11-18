And then there were three.
Three area high school football teams are still in the running for their classification’s state championship.
Class 7A Conway was on a bye last week after finishing as the runner-up in the Class 7A Central Conference after losing 32-29 to No. 1 Bryant in the regular season finale, which was contested for the Central championship.
Thus, the Wampus Cats earned a first-round bye awaiting the winner of Little Rock Catholic and Rogers.
Rogers beat Catholic 51-17 in the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs.
The Mounties finished with an 8-2 overall record, while playing to a 5-2 record in the 7A West.
The lone two losses in the season were to 7A West Conference champion and 7A West runner up Bentonville.
Though the Fayetteville loss was a 48-13 lopsided game, Rogers and Bentonville got in a shootout Oct. 22, but ultimately fell 56-49.
Conway and Rogers are both teams that put up points with the Wampus Cats averaging 42 points per game, while Rogers scores 39 points per game.
Hooten’s has Conway as a 13-point advantage at home to advance to the semifinals.
Friday’s game at John McConnell Stadium will be broadcast on Y107 as well as the Conway Corp YouTube channel.
In Class 5A, West champion Greenbrier hosts East runner-up Wynne in the quarterfinals.
Greenbrier has steamrolled through all opponents this season, but Arkadelphia in nonconference play as well as last week to Maumelle.
The Panthers locked up the 5A West championship in the final week of the regular season with a 45-22 win over Faulkner County rival Vilonia.
The win secured not only the 5A West championship, but the No. 1 seed in the 5A West as well as hosts throughout the playoffs.
But, Greenbrier got a little more than it had handled to this point with Maumelle putting up the best fight the Panthers have faced all season.
Greenbrier trailed by 14 two separate times throughout the game, but ultimately came back and scored 17 unanswered, including a field goal by Bradley Turnage with 1:23 left in the game to secure the win.
Like Greenbrier, Wynne played Nettleton for the 5A East championship, but Nettleton won 26-22 in the conference championship game.
However, the Yellowjackets bounced back from that game to beat Lakeside 47-34 to move on to a second-round matchup at Greenbrier.
Wynne got most of its work done on the ground, rushing for four touchdowns in the game.
Hooten’s has the Panthers as a 10-point favorite as the two 5A teams play under the lights at Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network.
At Class 2A, Quitman beat Foreman 34-12 and will travel Friday to East Poinsett County.
The Bulldogs finished as the Class 4-2A runner-up after losing one game in conference play to undefeated Bigelow.
Quitman had a rough nonconference season, taking one of three games, but bounced back for conference play with the lone hiccup to Bigelow.
East Poinsett County has had a rough season, losing the first six games of the regular season, all but one coming as nonconference games.
However, after that six-game losing streak, the Warriors won three straight, which were all conference games, to close out the regular season and then grabbed a 36-8 win over Mountainburg.
The lone conference loss was to McCrory.
Last season, Quitman and East Poinsett County faced off in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, while EPC won 56-29.
Hooten’s has Quitman as an eight-point favorite.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off Friay at 7 p.m.
