Over the past few years, I’ve kind of shifted what I watch from regular television to YouTube.
I still have my favorite TV shows that I watch, but I haven’t tried out any new shows in a while and that’s likely because YouTube is to blame.
While there are ridiculous things to watch on YouTube my favorite things to watch are based on sports.
While I’m not going to name off all of my favorite sports YouTube pages, there are a couple that stand out like Foolish Baseball’s arcade-style graphics-based videos that discuss statistics, mainly Sabermetrics, to break down a player’s career, judge value of certain players or just fun videos related to baseball.
Another is Secret Base. Secret Base is a YouTube page affiliated with SB Nation and has some exception sports-based series, like “Beef History” where the channel explores the history of rivalries between players or teams; and “Collapse” that explores a team that was above others in their respective sport, only to come crashing down to irrelevance.
But, my favorite series of Secret Base is the expanded histories of the Seattle Mariners and Atlanta Falcons.
I generally don’t care for either sports franchise, but the videos within each series presents new, deep, well-researched information about each franchise and explains their history from beginning to present day.
The Mariners series touches on Seattle getting a professional baseball team the same year Kansas City did, and how that was a disaster; the arrival and rise of Ken Griffey, Jr; the Mariners rise in the late 1990s with Griffey, Randy Johnson, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Alex Rodriguez; to the Ichiro Suzuki years; and the current state of the Mariners.
One fact that will always stick with me is that David Ortiz was signed by the Mariners in 1992 and many saw his power on display early, but it wasn’t something he would really capture until his days as a Boston Red Sock, which began in 2003.
However, it was the more recent seven-part series on the Atlanta Falcons that really captured my attention and left me craving more.
The episodes in the series are quite long, ranging from 45 minutes, 45 seconds to one hour, 37 minutes, 47 seconds.
The series highlights how the Falcons were not a great franchise until Deion Sanders made his way to Atlanta and then touched on the “Dirty Birds” of the late 90s.
It then delves into the rise and subsequent fall of the Falcons with Michael Vick as Atlanta’s quarterback to transitioning to Matt Ryan and the disastrous blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.
The way the series is presented and the information given is what led me to keep going back for more.
The series also lended some nostalgic memories of me being a budding football fan in the late 90s and early 2000s.
One of my first NFL football memories is watching Super Bowl 33 where the Falcons played the Denver Broncos.
I’m sure many know about the arrest of Eugene Robinson, but I had no clue until I watched this docuseries.
Secret Base pointed out that Robinson was a team-leader, a Christian man, a family man.
Then Falcons coach Dan Reeves allowed his veteran players to exit the plane before others once the team arrived in Miami, which upset some Pro Bowl players.
Robinson had a heated discussion with an upset player, and yet was arrested the night before the Super Bowl for soliciting a prostitute.
Robinson then played Super Bowl 33 with little to no sleep, which affected the Falcons and the mindset of his teammates.
The series also touches on Michael Vick’s rise to stardom and his time in jail during Bobby Petrino’s first and only season with the Falcons.
This particular episode that focuses on Vick’s Falcons almost made me feel sympathy for Vick because of how he grew up, dog fighting was normalized to him and how he has tried to help put an end to dog fighting.
The series is just brilliant in showing what made the Falcons tick, but also the failure of the Falcons.
One comment sums up what I’ve felt about the Falcons: “Watching this series is like watching the Titanic head for the iceberg. You know it’s coming and the disaster that’ll follow, and you can’t help but watch.”
I can’t recommend this series enough, even if you don’t care for the Falcons. It’s subtle jokes, information and presentation style make it for an entertaining series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.