A pair of Hooten’s Games of the Week highlight this regular season finale as local games have a lot riding on them.
In Conway, the Wampus Cats play host to the Bryant Hornets for the 7A Central Championship and a No. 1 seed in the Class 7A State Playoffs.
Seven years have passed since Conway last beat the Hornets, while Bryant has strung together a 38-game winning streak against in-state opponents, including the last three Class 7A state championships.
Both teams enter with nonconference losses. Conway’s came during Week Zero against Fayetteville, while Bryant’s came against Texas-based Longview on Sept. 17.
Recently, however, the Wampus Cats are coming off a pair of blowout wins over Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic, while Bryant beat Cabot by 25 and North Little Rock by 12.
This game has more weight than it has in quite some time.
However, Hooten’s has Bryant’s winning streak moving to 39 as the publication favors the Hornets by four on the road.
This game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the Conway Corp YouTube channel.
Hooten’s Class 5A Game of the Week features the all-important Greenbrier/Vilonia matchup.
By now, the season history for each of these teams has been told.
Both enter Friday’s contest with unbeaten records through nine games.
One could say Vilonia has been challenged more with closer contests on the schedule, while Greenbrier has blown out all but one opponent on the season.
Regardless, many expect this game to be an all-time classic with the Faulkner County Judge’s Cup on the line, as well as a No. 1 seed and the 5A West championship.
The Panthers have won 12 of the previous 20 matchups, including a 17-14 win last season in which Greenbrier stopped Vilonia on the goal line to pick up the win.
After playing in Vilonia the previous two games, this matchup will take place in a standing-room only crowd at Don Jones Stadium in Greenbrier.
Hooten’s has the Panthers as a slight favorite, favoring Greenbrier by four at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network as well as the Vilonia High School YouTube pages.
Mayflower has had a rough go of things this season, winning just one game thus far — a 49-6 win over Two Rivers.
Last week, the Eagles were in a shootout against Danville, but ultimately fell to the LittleJohns 57-41 on the road.
Mayflower stays on the road this week to battle with Atkins.
This game spells the end of the season for Mayflower as it sits in seventh place in the Class 4-3A.
Hooten’s has Atkins favored by 19 at home.
Conway Christian snapped a 17-game losing streak last week, beating Magazine 28-26.
However, this week’s challenge is likely the Eagles’ largest of the season as it faces undefeated Bigelow on the road.
Hooten’s isn’t doing CCS any favors, favoring Bigelow by 36 at home.
This game may be broadcast on the Conway Christian School YouTube Page.
After bouncing back with a win over Mountainburg last Friday, Quitman hosts Hector, where the winner will lock up the Class 4-2A Conference second seed for the Class 2A State Playoffs after Bigelow solidified their conference title last Friday with a win over Hector.
Hooten’s has Quitman emerging as the winner, favoring the Bulldogs by 10 at home.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
