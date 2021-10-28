This week’s football action serves somewhat as an appetizer for seeding and championships to be doled out next Friday.
Though not as predictable as last week’s games, this week provides close action and a couple projected blowouts.
The Conway Wampus Cats currently rank as the state’s second best team and have been in that position since the Oct. 8 win over Cabot.
Now, two games removed from that win, and one more standing in the way of Conway’s date against Bryant, the Wampus Cats are in line for another blowout against another one-win team in penultimate 7A Central action.
Conway travels south to War Memorial Stadium to take on Little Rock Catholic with dreams of returning to this stadium for the 7A State Championship Game on Dec. 4.
Catholic has won just one game all season and it came last Friday against winless Little Rock Southwest.
The Rockets are likely looking to play spoiler, but Hooten’s isn’t having any of that, favoring Conway by 35.
The game will be broadcast on Y107, as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the Conway Corp YouTube page.
At this point, it goes without saying, but Greenbrier and Vilonia are on a collision course to play each other for the 5A West Championship next Friday.
Before they do that, however, both play apart for this Friday’s action.
Greenbrier travels to west Arkansas to take on Alma in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Last week, the Panthers took on one-loss Farmington and easily handled the Cardinals in a 48-6 win at home.
Greenbrier put together nearly 500 yards of offense against Farmington in the blowout win.
For the Airedales, they put up a fight against Vilonia, but still lost 56-20.
Hooten’s expects a closer game with Greenbrier being picked as 21-point favorites on the road in Alma.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network.
The Vilonia Eagles indeed beat Alma 56-20 last Friday and were able to put in backups to get experience.
This week, they’ll be facing a down Morrilton Devil Dogs team that was ravaged by the Harrison Goblins, losing 42-7 on the road.
Currently, Morrilton is on the outside looking in toward playoffs, and likely needs a win this week to preserve playoff hopes.
However, the schedule doesn’t favor the Devil Dogs as they will host undefeated Vilonia, which has an electric offense.
Hooten’s favors Vilonia by 21 on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube Page.
The Mayflower Eagles picked up their first win of the season last week against lowly Two Rivers and now finds themselves in a spot for a playoff push.
Getting into the Class 4-3A top 5 may be difficult, but the two teams that are ahead of Mayflower are the two teams left in the schedule in Danville and Atkins.
This week, it’s a game at Danville where the Eagles will face a LittleJohns team that picked up a 22-13 win over one-win Baptist Prep on the road.
Prior to that win, Danville beat Two Rivers, but lost the previous five games on the schedule.
Hooten’s expects a close one, but favors the LittleJohns by seven at home.
The Conway Christian Eagles have played competitive football the last two weeks, but still have yet to put one in the win column this season, losing by 12 and then 16 to Yellville-Summit and Mountainburg.
This week, however, could be a chance to get that first win before a likely loss against undefeated Bigelow in the season finale.
Magazine comes to town with no wins as well, most recently losing to Yellville-Summit 28-21.
Hooten’s has Magazine as a six-point favorite on the road.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian School YouTube page.
The Quitman Bulldogs saw their Class 4-2A championship hopes die at the hands of Bigelow last week in a 44-14 thumping.
However, the conference’s second seed is still up for grabs as the Bulldogs take on Mountainburg, which is coming into this game one win off Quitman’s pace.
The Bulldogs can put Mountainburg in the conference’s fourth seed with a win and have a shot at the second seed in a matchup against Hector next Friday.
Hooten’s has Quitman favored by 12 on the road.
This game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
