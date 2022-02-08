University of Central Arkansas men's soccer coach Frank Kohlenstein turned to a familiar colleague to fill an opening on his UCA coaching staff in hiring Kyle Segebart as an assistant coach.
Segebart, a native of Winter Haven, Florida, joins the Bears' program after a five-year stint as an assistant at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, where he helped the Vikings to a Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in 2019 (13-5-1 record) and a sixth seed in the Region 4 NCAA Tournament.
While at WWU, he coached numerous all-conference, all-region and all-academic student-athletes.
Prior to his run at WWU, Segebart was an assistant coach at the University of Dayton (2015-17), Saginaw Valley State University (2014-15), Franklin (Indiana) College (2013-14) and the Ole Football Academy/Island Bay United in Wellington, New Zealand.
Segebart and Kohlenstein go back nearly 10 years when they met while working at a Stanford soccer camp. That decade-long friendship led to mutual respect between the two.
"I'm very excited to add a coach of Kyle's quality to the UCA program,” said Kohlenstein, who is in his second season as UCA's head coach. "He has worked at many levels in the soccer world including extensive experience in collegiate soccer. He has coached with and been mentored by some excellent coaches throughout his career.”
Segebart is just as eager to join the UCA family.
"That was the main draw for sure,” Segebart said. "Having known him for almost 10 years, the opportunity to work with him day in and day out. And at a place like UCA, that offers great opportunity for players, to No. 1 compete at the (NCAA) Division I level, but also compete regularly for conference championships.
"And once you've got that automatic bid into the national tournament, then you're in the dance. Anything can happen. A lot of my experience, whether it be at Dayton or Saginaw or Western Washington, they've built me up to really take advantage of the unique things that are available here at UCA.”
Segebart played collegiately at the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) and at Cedarville (Ohio) University, as well as professionally in the USL and the ASB Premiership in New Zealand.
"Our program looks forward to Kyle bringing his energy, enthusiasm and knowledge to our guys,” Kohlenstein said. "UCA soccer has a history of good coaches that are great people and Kyle will continue that tradition. He is a 24/7, 365 soccer junkie that will help our guys and team get better every day.
"He is already showing that he is thrilled to be a Purple Bear.”
