Central Arkansas Sugar Bear senior Taylor Sells tied a career-high with 11 rebounds and scored 13 points for her second career double-double in her final game in a Sugar Bear jersey.
UCA (13-16, 9-11 Southland Conference) celebrated its lone senior Sells by grabbing an 80-62 win over Northwestern State (7-22, 4-16 SLC) in the season finale.
“She will be missed and the quickest player I’ve ever coached,” UCA coach Sandra Rushing said. “I looked up and she grabbed a rebound, pushed down the floor and everyone was following her.”
The win was led by Sells as well as junior forward Briana Trigg and sophomore guard Romola Dominguez.
Trigg led all scorers with a 23-point performance, while Dominguez was on fire behind the 3-point line throughout the game, knocking down 6 of 11 treys for an 18-point output.
“I was very proud of how we played,” Rushing said. “It was difficult getting into our offense at times. I am very happy for Taylor Sells. I thought Trigg played with so much emotion. Ro shot the ball well. This is great momentum going into our postseason workout.”
It wasn’t just Dominguez who shot well throughout the game, but the Sugar Bears, as a whole, shot well, hitting 49.1% of their shots.
After battling back and forth through the game’s first three minutes, UCA started to take over a game in which it led for 38:06.
A pair of free throws by Trigg put the Sugar Bears up 7-6 and it was a lead that was never lost as UCA went on a 16-4 run over the next five minutes of action.
Northwestern State scored the first quarter’s final two baskets on a jumper by senior forward Victoria Miller and a layup by Tristen Washington led to a 21-14 halftime UCA lead.
Sells grabbed eight rebounds in the first quarter, paving the way for her tying her career high in rebounds.
Starting out the second quarter, the Lady Demons cut the lead down to four, going on a 7-4 run with 6:07 left in the first half.
But, by halftime, the lead was pushed back out to 18 as the Sugar Bears and Lady Demons entered the break at 43-25.
The UCA defense was also hot in the second quarter, holding Northwestern State to hitting 4 of 16 shots.
The defense held strong again in the third quarter as the Lady Demons hit at a 38.5% clip, meanwhile the Sugar Bear offense was a tad better, hitting at a 40% clip.
UCA couldn’t gain anymore ground in the third as Northwestern State narrowly edged the Sugar Bears 16-15 in the quarter, but still trailed 58-41 entering the final frame.
Running into short dry spells, UCA’s lead slipped down to 11 with 5:44 left in the game.
“We gave up a few things here and there,” Rushing said. “I think we got tired. I’m proud of how we finished. I’m disappointed with this year, but I’m excited for next year. We’re going to come back and go to work.”
But, that lead was pushed out to 20 after Sells grabbed her 11th rebound and raced down the floor for a layup, which was the final basket of her Sugar Bear career.
The two teams traded baskets to close out the game, but it was already decided at that point.
Sells also added four assists, a steal in a block to her statline.
Rushing shared postgame that Sells had a unique trait.
“She will be missed and the quickest player I’ve ever coached,” she said. “I looked up and she grabbed a rebound, pushed down the floor and everyone was following her.”
Trigg added nine rebounds, while junior forward Hannah Langhi finished with a near double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Senior forward Jasmyn Johnson led the way for Northwestern State with a 19-point performance.
Fellow senior forward Victoria Miller finished with a 17-point/11-rebound double-double, while senior forward Jocelyn Scott scored 10.
Sells shared a little about her time at UCA.
“I have loved every single minute of being here and getting to play the game that I love,” she said. “The people I had around me in my freshman year helped me grow and become the player that I am.”
With the win, the season concludes for the Sugar Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.