Sells scores 22 as Sugar Bears beat Cowgirls in Lake Charles

Central Arkansas senior Tyalor Sells scored a game-high 22 points as the Sugar Bears beat the McNeese State Cowgirls 70-57.
UCA (7-6, 3-1 Southland Conference) pulled out to a 15-7 lead with 2:58 left in the first quarter as McNeese (3-9, 0-3 SLC) hit a scoring lull in the quarter as they didn’t score for four minutes and 19 seconds as the Sugar Bears built the lead.
The Cowgirls closed the gap to six points before UCA again got its lead up to eight.
By the end of the quarter, McNeese got within five points.
Both teams had a low-scoring second quarter as the Sugar Bears still won the quarter, eventually leading 28-21 by halftime.
Again, the Cowboys had trouble scoring as they didn’t put points up from 4:44 through the end of the quarter.
Despite the extended scoring lulls, the Sugar Bears struggled to put distance between them and McNeese as the Cowgirls fell behind double digits at times.
However, UCA couldn’t maintain the double-digit lead until the fourth quarter as the Sugar Bears eventually pushed their lead to 16 with 18 seconds left in the game.
McNeese’s Regan Bolton hit a 3-pointer as time expired to make the final 70-57.
UCA junior guard Brianna Trigg and sophomore guard/forward Alana Canady both finished with 12 points.
Cowgirls senior Damilola Balogun recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
UCA was strong at the free-throw line, hitting 24 of 28 shots from the charity stripe.
The Sugar Bears also took advantage of McNeese miscues, scoring 19 points off turnovers and pushed the ball inside, scoring 34 points in the paint.
UCA returns to the Farris Center for a two-game homestand, starting with a Wednesday game against the University of New Orleans.
