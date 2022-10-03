In a 5A-West conference matchup between the Vilonia Eagles and the Joe T. Robinson Senators, the Senators proved to be too much to handle for the Eagles en route to the 42-3 Robinson victory.
Vilonia received the opening kick but would be forced to punt after converting one first down. After the 40-yard punt, Robinson would not waste their first possession. The Senators’ drive would start fast but they would be faced with a 4th and 11 at the Vilonia 35-yard line. However, the Senators dialed up a throwback pass to the quarterback and picked up 15 yards.
With 5:23 left in the first quarter, the Senators would score on an 18-yard run to make the score 7-0. The Eagles would not be able to get anything going on their next drive and would punt the ball away again.
Robinson’s offense would see fourth down again, though the Senators would prevail with another conversion. Robinson would rip off three first downs on their way to another touchdown to push their lead to 14-0 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
Vilonia once again had their chance to respond but would be held to another 3 and out. Robinson would open their next drive with a 70-yard pass that set up a 7-yard touchdown run for the Senators. This score pushed the Senator lead to 21 with 8:03 left in the second quarter.
Vilonia would return the ensuing kickoff for 35-yards and have favorable field position. However, the Eagles would be smothered by the Robinson defense once again. After a Vilonia punt, Matthew Benzing would pull down an interception for the Eagles at the Robinson 15-yard line. The Eagles translated the interception into a 25-yard field goal by Isak Newman, cutting Robinson’s lead to 21-3 in the second quarter.
Robinson would hit the ground running on their next possession with a 65-yard run. The Senators would then find the end zone again on a short touchdown run to re-extend the Robinson lead to 28-3 late in the first half. The Senators’ stingy defense would intercept Vilonia just a few plays into the Eagles’ next drive.
Robinson would convert the turnover into a 2-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. The halftime score was 35-3.
Vilonia forced a fumble on the first Robinson possession of the second half. The Eagles would then strike with a 45-yard pass to set up 1st and goal. However, Vilonia would throw an interception at the Robinson 2-yard line.
Robinson would then be forced to punt for the first time in the game from their own end zone. The Eagles would respond by marching back down to Robinson goal line. However, the turnover bug would strike again and Vilonia would cough up the ball at the Robinson 1-yard line with 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
Robinson would rip off two 20-yard runs to get out of Vilonia territory. The Senators would reach the end zone with 10:19 to go in the game. This score extended the Robinson lead to 42-3. Robinson would pick off the Vilonia offense for the third time on the Eagles next possession. The game concluded with a running clock and the final score was 42-3.
Vilonia will be back in action this Friday on the road at Beebe.
