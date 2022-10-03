x

Vilonia’s Cadien Gipson is tackled by a Joe T. Robinson defender during Friday’s game.

 Christine Halley / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

In a 5A-West conference matchup between the Vilonia Eagles and the Joe T. Robinson Senators, the Senators proved to be too much to handle for the Eagles en route to the 42-3 Robinson victory.

Vilonia received the opening kick but would be forced to punt after converting one first down. After the 40-yard punt, Robinson would not waste their first possession. The Senators’ drive would start fast but they would be faced with a 4th and 11 at the Vilonia 35-yard line. However, the Senators dialed up a throwback pass to the quarterback and picked up 15 yards.

