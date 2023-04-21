Quitman High School has a new boys basketball coach.
Josh Sensabaugh was hired to replace Brandon Burgener, who recently stepped down to become dean of students and transportation director for the district.
Sensabaugh has been coaching the past eight years at Maumelle Charter High School. This is the only job he’s ever had in education.
“It’s exciting,” Sensabaugh said. “It’s going to be a change of pace, for sure, just from where I’ve been, here at Charter over the last eight years. I’m just excited to even get the opportunity to work at Quitman.”
Quitman athletic director Michael Stacks said the district began the search for a new coach with Sensabaugh in mind.
“We’re thrilled that he accepted our call to join the Bulldog family,” Stacks said in a press release. “He’s a man of integrity with a strong work ethic who knows and loves the game of basketball. He shares our values of hard work and commitment to kids and families. We are very excited about the future of our boys basketball program.”
Sensabaugh said the community support that Qutiman schools has for all its athletic programs.
“It’s a very supportive community in all aspects,” he said “They support their students. They support their athletes, not in just one or two sports, but all the sports that they have.
“That is the first thing that drew to Quitman.”
Sensabaugh is a 2009 graduate of Wonderview High School. He played two years of college basketball at Central Baptist College in Conway. He then graduated from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
His first year at Maumelle Charter was the 2015-16 school year.
“Charter was my very first job,” Sensabaugh said. “It’s very difficult to leave. I’ve built very strong relationships here. I actually met my wife here. I love the school, and I love the community. The school is growing rapidly. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye. I’ve already had to tell my kids. They took it pretty hard.
“I’m grateful for Charter because they gave me my start.”
During his eight years at Maumelle Charter, Sensabaugh’s teams won a district tournament title, advanced to the regional tournament six times and played in the state tournament four times.
Sensabaugh and his wife Natalie are expecting their first child, a daughter, this summer.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
