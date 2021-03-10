After two days of state tournament play, seven of 10 area teams remain.
Starting with the Class 1A Tournament, both boys and girls Mt. Vernon-Enola teams advanced after winning day one.
The Lady Warhawks beat Lead Hill 58-30 in the opening round of the tournament.
The MVE girls grabbed the top seed from after beating Clarendon in the Region 3 finals March 6.
Up next for the Lady Warhawks is Viola after Viola beat Kirby in a 44-43 opening-round thriller Wednesday morning.
The MVE girls and Viola girls tip off at 10 a.m. Friday at West Side Greers Ferry in the second round of the Class 1A Tournament.
Similarly, the MVE boys advanced to the second round of 1A State Tournament action with an 82-68 win over Lead Hill.
Like their female counterparts, the Warhawks won the Region 3 finals with a 56-51 win over Clarendon.
The Warhawks play the winner of Kirby and Izard County at 1 p.m. Friday at West Side Greers Ferry.
In the Class 2A Tournament, the Quitman girls are looking to do one better this year after falling in the state championship last season.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Marmaduke 60-56 in the opening round of the tournament to advance to Friday’s game against the winner of Flippin and Fordyce.
The Quitman girls grabbed the fourth seed from the 2A Central region after falling to eventual 2A Central No. 1 seed Melbourne and then dropped to fourth after losing the third-place game to Bigelow.
In the Class 3A Tournament, both Mayflower boys and girls teams advanced to the second round after picking up opening round wins.
The Quitman girls will face the Flippin/Fordyce winner at 4 p.m. Friday at Melbourne.
The Mayflower girls knocked off the Elkins girls 41-30 Monday.
The Lady Eagles grabbed the top seed from 3A Region 3 after winning the Region 3 tournament in a 60-50 win over Atkins in the final round.
The Mayflower girls play the winner of Ashdown and Clinton at 4 p.m. Friday at Clinton.
The Mayflower boys mirror the Lady Eagles as the Mayflower boys advanced to the second round of the Class 3A State Tournament with a 49-40 win over Elkins.
The Eagles beat Baptist Prep in the Region 3 Tournament Championship game to take the Region 3 top seed.
Looking forward to the second round, the Mayflower boys will play the winner of Dumas and Osceola at 7 p.m. Friday at Clinton.
Both Vilonia girls and Greenbrier girls made it to the Class 5A State Tournament, but only Vilonia advanced.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers tried hard to advance, but Lake Hamilton won out 72-66 in overtime Tuesday to advance.
Meanwhile, after beating Greenwood in the 5A West Conference Championship game, the Vilonia Lady Eagles advanced with a convincing 77-49 win over Sheridan in the opening round.
The Lady Eagles will play the winner of Batesville and Parkview at 10 a.m. Saturday in Hot Springs.
The Vilonia boys team fell 64-63 in overtime to Lake Hamilton of the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament in Hot Springs, ending the Eagles' season.
In Class 6A, the Conway boys looked to catch fire just as it had last season to earn a share of the 6A State Championship after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its game with Little Rock Central.
The Wampus Cats, instead, saw a first-round exit in a 59-56 double overtime loss to Bentonville West in Fayetteville.
The Conway Lady Cats have yet to play a game as they earned the second seed in the 6A Central.
They will play the winner of Rogers and Cabot at 4 p.m. Friday.
