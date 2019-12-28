The decade is coming to a close, and as odd as it sounds, we’re heading into the 20s.
I often feel like the 1920s are a lot closer to today than the 2020s.
At the close of the decade, many people are remembering what happened in the last 10 years.
These are my memories of sports moments that happened in the last 10 years, some local, some national and worldwide.
I’m not going to do a countdown, just some memorable moments from the 2010s in sports that I can remember. This is part one of a two-part series of columns.
I’m sure I’ll leave some out, but it’s all in fun.
As a student at UCA and the sports editor of the school’s newspaper, The Echo, I followed the baseball Bears’ 2013 run closely, constantly checking rankings.
I remember the moment we knew that that year’s Bears were special was when it took two of three from the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi.
Heading into that series, the Bears were riding a nine-game winning streak and dropped the opening game 4-2.
UCA then battled back to win the final two games and took the series.
The Bears didn’t have the greatest conference record, going 12-15, but it did enough to qualify for the Southland Conference Tournament.
After losing the first game of the tournament, the Bears stormed back, winning five straight elimination games to qualify for the NCAA Playoffs for the first time in program history.
The Bears didn’t make it out of Starkville this time, but it was a great ride.
Also during that season, my dad attended a game with me where we saw Bryce Biggerstaff throw a no-hitter. He was a hit batter away from a perfect game.
That year also yielded a revitalization of the Hendrix football program.
The Warriors played their first football game since 1960 and the first year wasn’t the best record-wise, going 3-7, but it was the start of a consistent program that I’ve often called the best kept sports secret in this area.
Two years into the program being brought back, Hendrix hoisted the Southern Athletic Association trophy.
That year (2015) was the first year that I got to cover and watch Hendrix football as it was my first at the LCD.
McCollum took care of UCA games and I took care of Hendrix games.
I had a blast doing it. The Warriors went undefeated at home and made it to the Division III playoffs but were beaten in the first round.
During the 2017-18 season, the Central Baptist College Mustangs softball team took home its second NCCAA Championship during coach Jordon Jones’ first season at the helm.
UCA’s volleyball team was a force during the early 2010s and several high school teams across various sports won state titles.
It was a banner decade for many schools and individuals in our county and everyone one of them should be proud of what they were able to accomplish.
It has been fun covering our local teams since 2015 and covering UCA sports since 2012.
I don’t know what the upcoming decade holds for local sports, but I’m sure it will be a fun ride.
Here’s to a great and memorable new decade and Happy New Year.
