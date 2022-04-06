Inclement weather caused some events to be canceled, but there was still a busy slate of conference games at the beginning of this week.
Baseball
The Conway Wampus Cats won their third straight with a 5-0 win Tuesday at Little Rock Central, to move to 9-6 on the season and 4-1 in the 6A Central.
The Wampus Cats play a pivotal game Friday when they host Little Rock Catholic, which is also 4-1 in conference play.
The Vilonia Eagles dropped both games of a doubleheader at home against Greenwood, which makes it six straight losses for the Eagles. Their record falls to 1-12 on the season and 1-5 in 5A West play.
Vilonia next plays in a weekend tournament, starting Friday.
The Quitman Bulldogs fell Monday 13-3 to the St. Joseph Bulldogs, falling to 2-9 on the season, while the conference record falls to 1-2 on the season.
St. Joseph is now 8-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference play and travels Friday to Maumelle Charter.
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds picked up a 4-0 victory Monday at Mt. Vernon-Enola, improving to 5-4 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
The Thunderbirds jump back into conference action Friday when they host Nemo Vista.
The loss drops Mt. Vernon-Enola to 6-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.
The Warhawks get back into conference play on Thursday with a trip to Sacred Heart.
Softball
The Conway Lady Cats snapped a four-game losing streak with a 17-5 win at Little Rock Central, improving to a 5-6 record and are now 3-2 in 6A Central play.
The Lady Cats hosts Mt. St. Mary’s on Friday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers have now won five straight after beating Siloam Springs 17-0 on Tuesday on the road, improving to 8-4 on the season and 4-1 in 5A West play.
The Lady Panthers travel Tuesday to Vilonia.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles split a doubleheader against Greenwood on Tuesday, winning game one 5-3 in game one and dropping the second 7-5. The split moves Vilonia’s record to 7-4 on the season and 4-2 in conference play.
The Eagles plays a nonconference game Friday against Stuttgart.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles beat Bigelow 4-1 on the road Monday, improving to 8-3 on the season.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles fell 7-6 to Marshall in conference action on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles travel Friday to Quitman.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs beat St. Joseph on Monday with an 18-2 win at home, improving to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.
St. Joseph is now 0-8 on the season and 0-4 in conference play and travels Friday to Maumelle Charter.
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds picked up a 2-1 win at Mt. Vernon-Enola on Monday, improving to 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in conference play.
The loss drops Mt. Vernon-Enola to 8-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
The Lady Warhawks travel Thursday to Sacred Heart.
Boys Soccer
The Conway Wampus Cats have extended their winning streak to six with a 2-0 win at Little Rock Central to improve to 6-0-2 on the season and are now 5-0 in 6A Central play.
The Wampus Cats host Little Rock Catholic on Friday.
The Greenbrier Panthers picked up a third-straight win with a 4-2 win at Mountain Home on Tuesday, improving to 4-4 on the season and 3-3 in 5A West play.
The Panthers host Greenwood on Friday.
The Vilonia Eagles dropped their fifth straight match with a 7-0 loss Tuesday at Russellville. The Eagles have lost by a combined 18-0 in the previous two contests.
The loss drops Vilonia to 3-5 on the season and 0-5 in 5A West play.
The Eagles travel Friday to Siloam Springs.
Girls Soccer
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers scored their third straight win with a 3-0 win at Mountain Home, improving to 6-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play.
Greenbrier hosts Greenwood on Friday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles dropped a third straight with a 6-0 loss at Russellville, falling to 2-5-1 on the season and 0-4-1 in 5A West play.
Vilonia travels Friday to Siloam Springs.
