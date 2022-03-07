After a weekend packed with high school tournament basketball, but as of this writing Monday afternoon, only two teams remain.
The nationally-ranked Conway Lady Cats were upset 66-60 by Little Rock Central on Friday afternoon at Little Rock Southwest.
During the regular season the Lady Cats beat the Lady Tigers 86-29 and 70-28, but shooting wasn’t up to par Friday for Conway after six days off.
Conway junior Chloe Clardy scored 24, while senior Jaiden Thomas scored 10 in her final game with Conway.
Central sophomore Jordan Marshall matched Clardy’s 24, while fellow sophomore Aven Sasser scored 14 and senior Lillian Jackson scored 12.
Both Vilonia teams saw their seasons come to an end in the 5A state semifinals.
The Vilonia boys fell, 31-30, in a close one to Pine Bluff in the quarterfinals, while the girls lost in the quarterfinals to Jonesboro.
Both Mayflower teams also saw their state tournament bids fall short. The Lady Eagles fell, 69-33, Sunday to Bergman, while the boys fell, 51-50, to McGehee.
Senior BJ Gillam led the Eagle boys with 15, while senior Dalton Crumley finished with 12 in the loss.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola girls also lost Sunday, falling 63-33 to Norfork.
The Quitman girls fell, 52-21, to Melbourne on Monday afternoon in the Class 2A girls semifinals in Junction City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.