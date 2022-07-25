FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn is still unsure of exactly who he will or won't have in 2023 though some decisions have been made by those taken last week in the MLB Draft.

The ace of the staff right-handed pitcher Connor Noland was taken in the ninth round with the No. 263 pick by the Chicago Cubs. The slot value for that pick was $164,600, but Noland has inked for $200,000. Despite being a senior, Noland still had his COVID season remaining at Arkansas to use as leverage in negotiations with the Cubs. Van Horn had hoped Noland would return, but it's not surprising he is headed to the Cubs after four years in college.

