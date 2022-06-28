FAYETTEVILLE — Several Arkansas baseball players have entered the transfer portal with some already finding a new destination.
The latest to enter the transfer portal are a pair right-handed pitchers, Heston Tole and Gabriel Starks, as well as catcher Max Soliz Jr. They are all significant losses for the Hogs for various reasons.
Soliz was the final catcher left on the roster. Michael Turner is out of eligibility and Dylan Leach entered the transfer portal earlier and has landed at Missouri. Soliz is a freshman from Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones High School. He played in five games this past season with one start. He had two hits in nine at bats with one RBI.
Tole had a very good 2021 season, but was hampered by injuries this season. He is a sophomore from Wichita Falls, Texas, by way of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. This season Tole appeared in 10 games and was 2-0 with an ERA of 3.77.
Starks is a sophomore from Watson Chapel High School. He appeared in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.63.
Bradenton IMG Academy freshman infielder Drake Varnado has also left the team. He has transferred to Arizona State. Varnado played in 15 games with three starts. He hit .235 with four RBI. Freshman outfielder Gabe D’Arcy opted to leave early in the season.
Others who are leaving are three more right-handed pitchers. Freshman Vincent Trapani from Eau Claire (Wisc.) Memorial has left school. Two redshirt sophomore pitchers leaving are Evan Gray from Swansea (Ill.) Belleville East and Mark Adamiak from Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest.
Gray appeared in three games working 1.2 innings. Adamiak was the midweek starter before giving way to Will McEntire. Adamiak worked nine games with three starts. He was 2-0 with an ERA of 3.95. Trapani didn’t appear in any games in 2022.
