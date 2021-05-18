Community Service, Inc. (CSI), has named Emma Shearon as the May First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Emma is in second grade at Academics Plus Charter, and is the daughter of Erin Garrett.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Emma is new to the program but has done a great job demonstrating the core values and being respectful with her coaches,” Taylor said. “Emma continues to work hard on learning the basic golf fundamentals through chipping and pitching activities.”
Emma has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is that I get to meet people and make new friends,” Shearon said. When asked what the core values of responsibility mean?
“The core value of responsibility is important to me because I want to grow up to be a good lady and be better at taking care of myself and others,” Emma said.
Shearon’s mother was excited to get Shearon involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“Emma expressed interest in golf when she saw her sister and other family members begin to play. We chose First Tee because it teaches both golf fundamentals and character growth,” Garrett said. “We have appreciated the instructional support from the coaches during the program. This positive environment keeps Emma wanting to come back each week.”
Shearon is currently at the PLAYer level where she is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (respect, courtesy, responsibility, honesty, sportsmanship, confidence, judgment, perseverance and integrity) as well as essential life skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program will be offering summer programming starting June 2 which meets every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The program will also be having a two four-day summer camp June 21 through June 24 and July 26 through July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc., and its programs for youth at their website csiyouth.com.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 63 years of service to youth and families.
They provide quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay. To find out more about CSI, log onto csiyouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.