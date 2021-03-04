The University of Central Arkansas Bears were short handed again Wednesday night but it mattered little as they rolled to an 88-71 victory over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Southland Conference play at the Farris Center.
The Bears (5-18, 4-11 SLC) dominated in their final home game of the season, connecting on a season-high 13 3-pointers and outrebounding the Lions (7-16, 5-9 SLC) by a 43-25 margin, including 16 offensive rebounds.
UCA had four players in double figures to avenge an earlier 69-57 loss to the Lions on Jan. 27 in Hammond, Louisiana.
The victory, UCA's second in its last three games over five days, keeps alive the Bears' hopes for a berth in next week's SLC Tournament in Katy, Texas.
"That was a lot of fun,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "I was afraid we may have been a little too tired for this game, but the guys were very mentally tough. We came out and did everything we could to execute the game plan. The guys played so well together. We had 11 assists the first half, came out and had 11 more in the second half.
"It was just a lot of fun, seeing the way they were playing for each other on both ends of the floor.”
The Bears, using a rotation of just seven players with numerous Bears missing, jumped on the Lions early and led by as much as 18 points in the first half before settling for a 43-29 lead at the break, courtesy of a three from senior Rylan Bergersen in the final seconds. The Bears were 7 of 15 from beyond the arc and held SLU to just 34.5 percent shooting in the first half. Bergersen had 15 points and junior Eddy Kayouloud had 11 at the half.
The Lions, who lost their third consecutive game, made a run at the Bears to start the second half, outscoring UCA 15-5 in the opening 4:30, to cut the deficit to just four points at 48-44. But just as quickly the Bears responded and pushed the lead back out to 20 points by the midway point of the half. UCA cruised home from there, leading by as much as 25 points after a Kayouloud 3-pointer at the 5:16 mark.
UCA, without two centers and two point guards, got 20 points and four assists from Bergersen, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Kayouloud added 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists and went 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Senior Jared Chatham, playing inside for much for much of the game, had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Collin Cooper added 12 points off the bench, thanks to four 3-pointers, and Bennett had a career-high seven assists to go with eight rebounds.
Even playing with just seven players, UCA still outscored the Lions 20-11 in bench points. Four SLU starters combined for 57 of their 71 points, led by Nick Caldwell with 16 and Gus Okafor and Keon Clergeot with 14 each.
"Jared has found a rhythm playing in the paint for us,” Boone said. "He's been incredible this last couple of weeks of the season. I can't say enough about how much he's meant to us. And the guys did a great job on the glass. We didn't have anyone with double digit rebounds but we had two guys with nine and another with eight. Eddy and Jared had nine, Khaleem had eight and Jaxson (Baker) rebounded really well, he had five rebounds.
"It was a great effort. The guys just wanted to put out a great effort tonight, and they did.”
The Bears close the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday, taking on the Northwestern State Demons at Prather Coliseum. The SLC Tournament begins next Tuesday at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.
