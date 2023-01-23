x

Central Arkansas' Johan Crafoord makes a move toward the basket against North Alabama on Saturday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears had a different look Saturday night from what they had when they played the North Alabama Lions four days before at the Farris Center.

Playing without leading scorer Camren Hunter, along with four other Bears, UCA fought hard before dropping an 82-66 decision in ASUN Conference action at Flowers Hall. Hunter had a triple-double against the Lions on Wednesday but missed the rematch with an illness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.