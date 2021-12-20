Though playing with a short bench, the Hendrix Warriors were outmatched by the Central Arkansas Bears on Monday at the Farris Center.
With only nine Bears (2-9) out of 16 suiting up and getting minutes because various players were out with illness or injury, Division I UCA cruised to a 90-56 win over Division III Hendrix.
For UCA, the game will count toward the overall record, but Hendrix will count the game as an exhibition.
Five Bears scored in double figures, led by junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s 20 points.
Kayouloud stuffed the stat sheet, providing 28 minutes off the bench to lead the Bears not only in scoring but in rebounding as well with seven. He also dished out five assists, blocked one shot and had three assists.
A career high was set while another tied a career high in the win.
Freshman Ibbe Klintman finished with 15 points to go along with a team-leading six assists. His previous career high was earlier this season when he scored five against Baylor.
Sophomore guard Masai Olowokere tied his career high in scoring with 12 points, which tied his career high from earlier in the year as he scored 12 against New Orleans on Feb. 22.
Freshman Camren Hunter and junior Darious Hall also reached double figures, scoring 15 and 14, respectively.
Defensively, the Bears held Hendrix leading scorer Seth Stanley to four points. Stanley averages 19.1 on the season.
Monday’s contest was a game that was UCA’s from the outset.
After both teams traded missed 3-point attempts, the Bears hung four quick points on the Warriors and it was soon off to the races.
A four-point lead jumped out to a 9-2 lead with 17:14 left in the first half when Hendrix coach Thad McCracken called a timeout.
The timeout seemingly worked for the Warriors because they hung with UCA over the next two minutes until the first media timeout.
Out of the media timeout, the Bears pushed the lead out to double digits and were then rolling.
At the final media timeout in the first half, UCA held a 37-18 lead with 3:53 left to go until halftime.
That lead grew to 23 by the time the buzzer sounded, signaling teams to head to their locker room for halftime.
Hendrix struggled offensively as the Bears smothered the Warriors with Hendrix shooting 32.1 percent on 9 of 28 shooting.
Meanwhile, UCA shot 57.6 percent on 19 of 33 shooting.
The Warriors shot better in the second half, hitting 40 percent of their shots, but couldn’t keep pace with the Bears hitting on 48.5 percent of shots.
The already increasing second half lead allowed UCA coach Anthony Boone to dig into his already short bench a little more with redshirt freshman center Jonas Munson getting action and scoring his first point of the season, finishing with one total.
Though closer than the first half, the Bears almost managed to double up their DIII cross-town foe, but Hendrix never allowed that to happen.
A trio of Warriors reached double figures with senior forward Alex Conrad leading the way with 13 points.
Sophomore guard Jonathan Ryan finished with 12 and senior guard Sean Coman had 11.
The Bears will not play until Dec. 29 when they head to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M.
Meanwhile, the Warriors don’t play again until Dec. 30 when they head to Richardson, Texas, to take on UT Dallas.
