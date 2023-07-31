Meriah Sikora has been hired as the new assistant coach, Jeff Tremble announced.
Meriah Sikora has been hired as the new assistant coach, Jeff Tremble announced.
Sikora replaces Logan Dye, who accepted an assistant coach position with the Charlotte Lady Eagles.
We are excited to have Meriah join our soccer program and the Hendrix family,” Trimble said. “She comes from a family with coaching experience. She also will bring knowledge of one of our important recruiting regions. We look forward to this next season and Meriah will definitely help us achieve our goals.”
Sikora will help guide a team that finished 10-7 last season, finishing fifth in the SAA. The Warriors will also be bringing back two All-SAA players in Mackenzie Sinclair & Camy McKenzie.
“I’m excited for this new adventure and ready to help the girls get a ring,” Sikora said.
Sikora graduated from D-III McMurry University in 2022 with a degree in criminal justice. Sikora was a four time All-American Southwest Conference (ASC), being named First Team in 2021, while also being a two time selection for the United Soccer Coaches All Region team, the first in McMurry history.
