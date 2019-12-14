On Saturday evening, this year’s Heisman Trophy winner was announced.
At the time of this writing Saturday afternoon, four candidates were up for the award, including a pair of teammates.
And, the finalists for the Heisman award has suggested a recent trend of who will win.
Now, much has been made of Louisiana State University’s senior quarterback Joe Burrow and rightfully so.
The man had a great season as he threw 48 touchdowns to just six interceptions for 4,715 yards and has the highest completion percentage of any quarterback this season at 77.9%.
Then, we have Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Alabama transfer.
Hurts ranks fourth in completion percentage, completing passes at a 71.8% clip.
He’s thrown for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He’s also ran for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.
From Ohio State, we have quarterback Justin Fields, who transferred from Georgia.
The sophomore completed 67.5% of passes for 2,935 yards and has a 40 to one touchdown to interception ratio.
He’s also ran for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns.
His teammate and this year’s non-quarterback candidate junior defense end Chase Young has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season apart from a two-game suspension.
Young’s suspension is rooted from him taking out a loan from a family friend to fly his girlfriend out to the 2019 Rose Bowl.
The suspension was appealed and reduced from four games to two.
Despite missing two games, Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5 and one and a half fewer tackles for loss the nation’s leader.
Young is special and he and Burrow could go No. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft this upcoming spring.
But, Young being the lone non-quarterback candidate shouldn’t surprise anyone.
In fact, since 2000, there have been just three non-quarterback Heisman Trophy winners and those were a pair of former Alabama running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) and USC’s Reggie Bush (2005). Bush’s trophy was vacated for violation of NCAA rules.
Should Young win Saturday, he’ll be the first non-offensive athlete to take home the coveted college trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.
But, while an argument can be made about each man deserving to take home the Heisman, it has seemingly become a quarterback dominated trophy.
I’m not sure if there are more deserving candidates than what we have this year, but it would be nice to see some variety in the selections.
A case could be made that former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden should have taken home the Heisman at some point during his collegiate career.
I don’t see it as a huge problem as these guys do deserve the trophy, but it almost seems as a one position race for quite some time.
