HOT SPRINGS – Xtreme Racing’s Sir Wellington bids for his third-career stakes victory in the $200,000 Bachelor for 3-year-old sprinters Saturday at Oaklawn.
First post for Saturday’s 11-race card is 12:35 p.m. (Central). Probable post time for the 6-furlong Bachelor, which goes as the 10th race, is 5:50 p.m. The infield will be open, weather permitting. Saturday also features Oaklawn’s annual price rollback promotion, with corned beef sandwiches reduced to 50 cents.
Trained by Mac Robertson, Sir Wellington exits a head victory over fellow Bachelor entrant Jaxon Traveler in the $150,000 Gazebo Stakes at 6 furlongs March 20 at Oaklawn. Sir Wellington again draws the rail for the Bachelor, which also brings back Jaxon Traveler’s stablemate, Grade 3 winner Cazadero, who was a non-threatening fourth in the Gazebo as the 4-5 favorite.
“Kind of like a rematch between me and Jaxon Traveler,” said jockey Alex Canchari, who has the return call on Sir Wellington. “We’ll see what happens.”
In their first meeting, Sir Wellington finished second, beaten four lengths by Jaxon Traveler, in an entry-level allowance race Oct. 23 at Laurel. Sir Wellington closed his 2020 campaign with a victory in the $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes Dec. 12 at Fair Grounds.
Sir Wellington has recorded three workouts this month at Oaklawn in advance of the Bachelor. The Palace colt chased a fast pace in the Gazebo (it drew a field of six) and held off a fast-closing Jaxon Traveler.
“We’ll see how it plays out,” Canchari said. “Races are different. Anything can happen. We’re ready for whatever.”
The projected six-horse Bachelor field from the rail out: Sir Wellington, Alex Canchari to ride, 122 pounds, 3-1 on the morning line; Bob’s Edge, Terry Thompson, 119, 6-1; Gagetown, David Cabrera, 117, 7-2; Jaxon Traveler, Francisco Arrieta, 119, 5-2; Sea to Success, Cristian Torres, 117, 5-1; and Cazadero, Ricardo Santana Jr., 119, 3-1.
Jaxon Traveler, beaten for the first time in four career starts in the Gazebo, and Cazadero come from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, who has won the Bachelor a record six times. Asmussen’s second of a record 95 career Oaklawn stakes victories to date came in the 1996 Bachelor with Valid Expectations.
Bob’s Edge will be making his stakes debut after a sharp two-length entry-level allowance victory March 21 at Oaklawn for trainer Larry Jones.
“He really ran well,” Jones said.
Gagetown is twice stakes-placed for trainer Brad Cox. Unbeaten Sea to Success (2 for 2 at the meeting) will be making his stakes debut for trainer John Sadler and owner Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs.
Long Weekend swept the Gazebo and Bachelor last year for trainer Tom Amoss.
