Their formal inductions to be delayed until 2021 to avoid assembling a banquet crowd during the current coronavirus pandemic, the University of Arkansas on Thursday announced the selection of six former Razorback greats into the UA’s Sports Hall of Honor.
From football the Razorbacks honor College Hall of Fame running back Darren McFadden, the 2-time Doak Walker Award winner as college football’s best running back and 2-time Heisman Trophy runner-up during his 2005-2007 career under Coach Houston Nutt leading into a 10-year NFL career; Jon Brittenum, a Razorback from 1963-66 quarterbacking Frank Broyles’ 10-1 1965 Southwest Conference champions and his 8-2 1966 Razorbacks; and Ken Turner, an assistant coach from 1970-1988 assisting Broyles, Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield coaching tight ends, offensive linemen and All-American kickers Steve Little, Greg Horne, Ish Ordonez, Bruce Lahay and Kendall Trainor and former longtime Super Bowl champion NFL kicker and current UA Board of Trustees member Steve Cox.
From men’s basketball Arkansas honors Corey Beck, Coach Nolan Richardson’s point guard from 1993-1995 directing the Razorbacks to the 1994 national championship and 1995 national runner-up after arriving as a 1993 junior college transfer helping Richardson’s Razorbacks attain the 1993 Sweet Sixteen and win the 1994 SEC championship.
From baseball Arkansas honors Ralph Kraus, a first baseman-outfielder for Norm DeBriyn’s Razorbacks from 1983-86 and a 1986 All-American after helping DeBriyn’s 1985 Razorbacks win the SWC Tournament and advance to the College World Series.
From women’s golf Arkansas honors El Dorado native Amanda McCurdy instrumental in former Arkansas Coach Kelley Hester’s Lady Razorbacks qualifying for the program’s first two NCAA Tournaments in 2005 and 2006.
