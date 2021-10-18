Hendrix fell in double overtime to Rhodes, 16-13, on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action at Crain Field.
The Lynx snapped the Warriors' three-game win streak in the series.
After Bennett Ellis put Hendrix ahead with a 36-yard field goal with 1:39 to go in the game, Rhodes drove down the field and tied the game up at 10 with a 28-yard field goal from Wiley Henshaw as time expired.
In the first overtime, the Warriors kept the Lynx out of the end zone, but lined up for a 19-yard field goal.
The kick was blocked, setting up a game-winning situation for Hendrix as Ellis trotted out for a 22-yard field goal.
However, his field goal attempt was blocked, which extended the game to another overtime period.
In the second overtime period, Ellis split the uprights on a 25-yard field goal to put Hendrix up 13-10 with Rhodes having an attempt to either extend overtime or win the game.
And winning the game is exactly what Rhodes did on a 15-yard rushing touchdown by James Moskosky.
Hendrix moves on to host Berry this Saturday.
Men’s Soccer
Hendrix lost to Centre, 1-0, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at Amend Field.
Nathan Wilcox (five) scored with 1:21 left before halftime off an assist by Luke Morgan.
Dylan Barth ended with two shots, including one on frame, for the Colonels.
Haydon Korfhage (7-5-2) went the distance in net for the Colonels and made a save.
Jake Nelson and Wyeth McKean each had two shots for the Warriors. Nelson had one shot on goal.
Hendrix (3-7-2, 2-3-1 SAA) outshot Centre (7-5-2, 3-2-1 SAA), 9-8.
James Leone (3-6-1) recorded three saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for the Warriors.
Hendrix concludes league play on the road Friday against the Lynx starting at 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix lost to No. 14 Centre, 3-0, on Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action at Amend Field.
Taylor Gebhart (six) scored a pair of goals in the 20th and 81st minutes. Ellie Faber assisted on the first score, while Bri Tilley aided on the second.
Maggie Corbett (three) found the back of the net in the 88th minute.
Gebhart ended with four shots, including three on frame.
Jonelle Barron (13-1-1) went the distance in net for Centre (13-1-1, 6-0 SAA).
Anna Grace Eichenberger had one shot for Hendrix (7-5-1, 3-3 SAA).
For the second time in three games, Anna Claire Lewis (5-2-1) tied a career-high with seven saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for the Warriors.
Hendrix, which is locked into the fifth seed for the upcoming SAA Tournament, concludes league play at Rhodes on Saturday starting at noon.
Volleyball
Hendrix swept Oglethorpe by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21 on Saturday in Southern Athletic Association action inside Grove Gymnasium. The Warriors improved to 20-1 all-time in the series, including 11-1 at home, while the Stormy Petrels lost their 10th-consecutive match overall. The Orange and Black conclude their regular-season home schedule 7-3.
Loren Payne had seven kills and a .400 hitting percentage for Hendrix (10-9, 7-5 SAA). Catalina Williams, Sadie Walker, Grace House, Meghan Fuller-Freeman and Camryn Presley each had six kills. Presley and Sam Friedl came up with 16 and 14 digs, respectively. Claire Smith and Kyler Greenlee pumped in 19 and 12 assists, respectively. Friedl had four of the team's seven service aces. House totaled four of her team's 10 solo blocks.
Jackie Schner and Gabbi Phillips each tallied a double-double for Oglethorpe (6-14, 1-10 SAA).
Schner recorded 11 kills and 10 digs, while Phillips netted 10 digs and 28 assists. Kylee Zimmer had 17 digs. Kinsey Wilson had four solo blocks.
Prior to the match, Walker, Smith and Mallory Carty were honored as part of Senior Day festivities.
The Warriors conclude league play with consecutive road matches, beginning Oct. 23 at Birmingham-Southern at noon.
Men’s Cross Country
Hendrix finished seventh in the Little Rock Open on Saturday. The 8k race was held at War Memorial Park.
Hayden Moussa was the top Warriors' finisher after placing 51st overall in 29:26.2. Storm Skyrme crossed the finish line in 29:52.8. Reece Forrest and Michael Fibich tied after each recorded a time of 30:07.6. Michael Miller posted a time of 30:20.1. Cole Bolen had a time of 30:50.3. Connor Escajeda crossed the finish line in 32:30.9. Ashton McAnally recorded a time of 33:36.1.
Central Arkansas won the team portion of the meet with 36 points. Little Rock's Spencer Cardinal finished first in a time of 25:21.8.
Hendrix takes part in the Southern Athletic Association Championship on Oct. 30 at The Course at Sewanee in Sewanee, Tennessee. The race starts at 11 a.m.
Women’s Cross Country
Three Hendrix runners competed in the Little Rock Open on Saturday. The 5k race was held at War Memorial Park.
Victoria Ortega was the top Warriors' finisher after placing 37th overall in 22:06.4. Allana Sisco recorded a time of 23:07. Finley Lawrence crossed the finish line in 23:43.6.
Central Arkansas won the team portion of the meet after posting 32 points. Julia Webb finished first in a time of 18:08.8.
Hendrix takes part in the Southern Athletic Association Championship on Oct. 30 at The Course at Sewanee in Sewanee, Tennessee. The race starts at 12:15 p.m.
