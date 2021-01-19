Arkansas Sports Media released its super team Tuesday, which consists of Arkansas high school all-state players to compile the best team in the state.
Two representatives from Conway High School, wide receiver Bryce Bohanon and tight end/offensive lineman Jayden Williams were voted onto the super team after being named two of four Conway High School all-staters.
Joining Bohanon and Williams on all-state teams are wide receiver/running back Manny Smith and quarterback Ben Weese.
Bohanon was one of the receivers in the state as he reeled in 66 receptions for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns from Weese, who had a strong season himself.
Weese was also one of the top passers in the state as he slung the ball around for 3,773 yards and had a touchdown to interception ratio of 43 to 12.
Lining up more as a receiver, Smith caught 36 passes for 550 yards and eight touchdowns.
Williams helped front an offensive line that established Conway as one of the better offenses in the state.
Greenbrier landed three players on the all-state team, which included running back Trey Havens, running back/linebacker Nick Huett and offensive lineman Ashton White.
Havens rushed for 1,061 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while Huett ran for 598 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Huett also totaled 67 tackles and two sacks.
White helped paved the way for Havens and Huett to rush for over 1,600 yards this season.
Vilonia landed four players on the all-state team, which included wide receiver/defensive back Kannon Bartlett, running back/defensive back Seth Kirk, kicker Noah Newman and linebacker Luke Trubiana.
Quitman landed linebacker Jet Silor on the all-state team at the 2A level after he had a dynamic season on the defensive side of the ball, totaling 172 tackles with one sack.
