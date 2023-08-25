x

UCA offensive linemen Will Diggins, Jamal Mull and Frazier Rose return to help the Bears again this season.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas' offensive line room has gotten bigger and bulkier in recent years, in a good way, according to Bears' head coach Nathan Brown.

UCA returns eight linemen with starting experience from last year's squad, with an expected starting five that will average right around 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. That combination of size and experience should bode well for the Bears, according to their head coach.

