With four regular season contests for both Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears basketball, the time to make a move in the standings is now.
More so for the men, as they now sit in a three-way tie for 10th place according to the Southland Conference point system which was adopted for the 2020-21 season in case postponed games could not be played because of COVID.
The point system awards schools three points for each win and one point for games that could not be made up. Losses accrue zero points.
The Bears have won just two games during conference play, which nets just six points, tying them with Lamar and McNeese.
UCA will need to climb into the eighth spot to be eligible for the Southland Conference Tournament, which starts March 10.
Currently, New Orleans, who just beat UCA on Monday holds the eighth spot along with Houston Baptist. New Orleans holds the advantage for tiebreaker purposes as it has accrued 13 points to HBU’s 10.
The problem for UCA, all four remaining games come against teams it is looking up at in the standings.
The Bears’ play current second place team Abilene Christian on the back half of a women’s/men’s doubleheader Saturday at the Farris Center.
During the last meeting between the two institutions the Wildcats trounced UCA 93-58 in Abilene.
There was little the Bears’ defense could do as the Wildcats hit 53.1 percent of their shots from the field.
Turnovers and points in the paint hurt UCA as the Bears turned the ball over 25 times, which led to 36 ACU points.
The Wildcats also scored 44 points in the paint against UCA, while the bench chipped in 48.
Senior 7-foot center Kolton Kohl, who leads ACU with 11.7 points per game, led all scorers in the previous contest with 16.
The Wildcats had three others in double figures, while sophomore guards Collin Cooper and Khaleem Bennett were UCA’s lone scorers in double figures with 12 and 11, respectively.
The Bears did the battle on the boards by a slim plus-two margin, but that was about the only positive from that game.
This Saturday’s contest tips off at 5 p.m. in the Farris Center and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 91.3 FM.
Preceding the men’s game will be the Sugar Bears and ACU women.
The Sugar Bears currently sit in a seventh-place tie with the Wildcats.
UCA has a 6-6 conference record, while ACU holds a 5-4 conference record.
Because the Sugar Bears have six wins, they have accrued 18 win points, while the Wildcats have 15 win points.
ACU ties the Sugar Bears with total points because they will not play three canceled games, which results in three additional points.
Both teams have four games left with the first of those kicking off at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center.
The previous meeting was about as close as it could be with ACU junior guard Madi Miller hitting a buzzer-beating jumper in the paint for a 60-58 win Jan. 23 in Abilene.
The game featured 13 lead changes with neither team able to gain much ground on the other.
The Wildcats held a five-point lead on two separate occasions, which were their largest, while the Sugar Bears held a six-point lead with 8:29 left in the game.
ACU senior forward/center Alyssa Adams, who averages 15.3 points per game, led all scorers with 22 points.
Sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz chipped in 17 points in the win.
UCA junior forward Lucy Ibeh posted her second straight double-double in the loss, scoring 14 points, and pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Senior Tori Lasker followed with 12, while sophomore forward Terri Crawford scored 10.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 91.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.