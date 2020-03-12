After numerous NCAA conference tournaments have canceled the remainder of their tournaments, the Southland Conference announced Thursday that its tournament was also canceled.
“The Southland Conference has been monitoring the situation with the coronavirus very closely. The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and other tournament personnel is of utmost importance. As a result, the Southland Conference has determined that the prudent course of action is to cancel the remainder of the tournament effective immediately,” the conference announced via Twitter.
Among other conferences that have announced cancelations are all Power 5 schools: the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12, along with American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Mid-Atlantic Conference, America East, Big Sky and Western Atlantic Conference.
Neither University of Central Arkansas teams qualified for the Southland Conference Tournament as both were eliminated after not finishing as a top 8 team in the conference.
The men’s SLC tournament began Wednesday with No. 5 Northwestern State beating No. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62 and No. 6 Lamar beat No. 7 McNeese 80-59.
The rest of the men’s tournament has been canceled and the women’s tournament was completely canceled with games scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
It remains to be seen what will happen with the NCAA Tournament as it was initially announced that the tournament would be played with limited access.
But, with the cancelation of tournaments, it will have a direct impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.