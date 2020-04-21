Destiny Slocum, a 2-year starting guard for the Oregon State University women’s basketball team, after transferring from Maryland, announced Saturday she is joining Coach Mike Neighbors’ Arkansas Razorbacks as a graduate transfer.
Slocum, a 5-7 guard, averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 assists and 14.9 points and 4.7 assists the last two seasons at Oregon State.
Oregon State Coach Scott Rueck said, ““I appreciate everything Destiny means to our program and our family. I support her decision to explore her options as she is assessing what is best long-term for her career.”
Slocum will have 2020-21 for Arkansas eligibility.
Slocum arrives at a key time since Arkansas All-SEC guard Alexis Tolefree of Conway graduates, leaving a shooting guard spot to fill along with returning scorers Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez.
Tolefree had been projected as the 22nd pick by ESPN in Friday’s WNBA draft.
Tolefree could sign as a free agent with a WNBA team and always considered options.
“We’re also talking about teams overseas,” Tolefree was quoted last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.