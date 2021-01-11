Playing a team that prides itself on the grit and grind of defense, the Central Arkansas Bears didn’t have enough defense themselves to stop Sam Houston State’s winning streak.
Saturday’s 91-80 loss to the Bearkats (9-5, 3-0 Southland Conference) also put an end to UCA’s (3-8, 2-1 SLC) two-game conference winning streak as the two teams battled for an early first-place lead.
The Bears played their first full game without senior guard DeAndre Jones, who is done for the season after an early injury in Wednesday’s game against New Orleans.
The game started evenly as both teams fought back and forth for the lead over the first seven minutes of play as there were five lead changes by the 13:20 mark as SHSU grabbed the lead on a layup by senior guard Demarkus Lampley.
Then, over the next two minutes, the Bearkats took a commanding 10-point lead as the Bears couldn’t buy a basket over that span.
UCA cut that lead back down to three as SHSU went on a scoring drought of almost two minutes before the Bearkats got back in rhythm and pushed the lead out to 12 by halftime.
Leading 51-39 out of the break, SHSU quickly made it a 15-point lead 12 seconds into the second half as junior guard Donte Powers naled a triple.
That three looked like it began to spell the end for the Bears as the Bearkats pushed that lead out to 21 with 12:52 left as UCA looked a little sluggish.
The Bears started chipping away at the score, but only managed to get within single digits thrice as a three-point play by sophomore guard Khaleem Bennett got UCA within eight with 3:26 on the clock.
A Lampley bucket later allowed for a layup by Bears junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud got it back to eight.
Powers nailed a three and a layup by senior forward Jared Chatham got UCA back within nine at 85-76 with 1:27 left.
However, the Bears only managed to push four more points on the board over the final minute and a half, falling by 11.
But, not all was bad for UCA.
The taller Bears allowed for opportunities in the post.
“The guys recognized the mismatches we had,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “They’re a shorter team and we were attacking the paint a lot more. Attacking the post, strong fouls and getting to the free-throw line a lot more. Offensively, as far as the half court goes, our guys did a good job recognizing what we were getting.”
Boone also said the team did well on the glass, winning the rebounding battle by plus-12.
“I thought we rebounded the ball very well today,” he said. “Even though they are a bit shorter, they do assault the glass pretty well. We did a really good job with that.”
But, Boone said there are adjustments that have to be made that were glaring without Jones running the floor.
“I think our defense has to get a little bit better,” he said. “Other than that, we have to find a way of playing a bit faster. We may have to work on that with a couple other guys. It’s kind of taking away from Rylan (Bergersen) helping us in transition when he’s bringing the ball up the floor. That puts a lot of pressure on him to run the team and score a bunch of points for us. We saw some good things. We didn’t feel real good after this game, but there were quite a few things that happened that we’ll be able to grow on.”
After a slow first half, Chatham turned his game around, falling behind Bergersen’s 21 points with 19 of his own to go along with 11 rebounds.
Bennett finished with 16, which makes back-to-back double digit outputs for the sophomore, followed by 11 points by sophomore guard/forward Jaxson Baker.
The hot Lampley finished with 20-plus points for the third consecutive game as he buried a game-high 23 points.
He was followed by Powers and junior guard Zach Nutall’s 19 and freshman guard Bryce Monroe’s 16.
The Bears hit the road once again as they travel Wednesday to Nacogdoches, Texas, to take on the SLC preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.