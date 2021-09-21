University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith was perfect for a little more than a quarter Saturday in the Bears' 45-23 home victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
That performance was more than enough to earn the Conway junior the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
Junior defensive back Deandre Lamont filled up his stat line and earned co-ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors, while freshman running back Darius Hale scored a pair of touchdowns and secured the ASUN Freshman of the Week award.
Smith completed his first 15 passes of the game to break the school record held by, ironically, his head coach Nathan Brown (2007) and Brian Stallworth (2001), who was also in attendance at Saturday's game.
For the night, Smith completed 31 of 42 passes (73.8 percent) for 329 yards and four touchdowns as the Bears won for the first time this season.
Smith's 16th pass of the night was incomplete to Tyler Hudson in a drive that started at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter. He would only misfire on 10 more throws the rest of the way, helping UCA rack up a season-high 456 yards of total offense. Smith completed touchdown passes of seven yards to Chris Richmond, three yards to Sam Camargo, seven yards to Tobias Enlow and 19 yards to Hudson.
The first three touchdowns came on UCA's first three possessions of the game as it raced out to a 21-0 lead over the Golden Lions.
Lamont, from Baytown, Texas, had five tackles (four solo), an interception, a fumble recovery and also blocked a UAPB PAT attempt. Both of his takeaways led to UCA touchdowns.
The Bears held the Golden Lions to just 308 yards of total offense. Lamont earned his second ASUN award in three weeks and the third straight for a UCA defensive player.
Hale, from Pearland, Texas, led the Bears in rushing with 76 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, both coming on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter as UCA sealed the victory. Hale has now scored four touchdowns in the past two games and is UCA's second freshman of the week honoree in the past two weeks.
UCA continues its homestand at 4 p.m. Saturday, hosting No. 1 Sam Houston, the defending FCS National Champions on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
